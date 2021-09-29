NASA’s Hubble Detects Amazing Jupiter Phenomenon That Impressed Scientists

In an impressive situation, the winds on the outer “runway” of the Great Red Spot of Jupiter are picking up. The important discovery was only made possible by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which has monitored the planet for more than a decade.

Researchers who analyzed Hubble’s regular “storm reports” found that the average wind speed just inside the storm’s boundaries, known as the high-speed ring, increased by up to 8 percent from 2009 to 2020.

In contrast, near red winds the inner region of the site is moving significantly slower, like someone lazily sailing on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The huge storm’s crimson clouds rotate counterclockwise at speeds exceeding 400 miles per hour – and the vortex is bigger than the Earth itself. The red spot is legendary in part because humans have observed it for over 150 years.

As detailed by NASA, Earth-orbiting satellites and planes were used to track major Earth storms up close in real time.

The change in wind speeds they measured with Hubble comes to less than 1.6 miles per hour per terrestrial year. Hubble’s continuous monitoring allows researchers to revisit and analyze their data very accurately as they add information.

The smallest features Hubble can reveal in the storm are just 105 miles across.

To better analyze Hubble’s abundance of data, a new approach to its data analysis was taken. He used software to track tens to hundreds of thousands of wind vectors (directions and speeds) each time Jupiter was observed by Hubble.

As detailed by NASA, astronomers have been pursuing ongoing studies of the solar system’s “king” of storms since the 1870s. The Great Red Spot is an upwelling of material from inside Jupiter.

Viewed from the side, the storm would have a tiered wedding cake structure with tall clouds in the center cascading to its outer layers.

Astronomers have noticed that it is shrinking in size and becoming more circular than oval in observations spanning more than a century. The current diameter is 10,000 miles in diameter, which means the Earth can still fit inside it.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope

As detailed by NASA, in addition to observing this legendary and long-lasting storm, researchers have observed storms on other planets, including Neptune, where they tend to travel across the planet’s surface and disappear in just a few years.

Research like this helps scientists not only learn about individual planets, but also draw conclusions about the underlying physics that drive and sustain the planets’ storms.

According to reports, most of the data to support this research came from Hubble’s Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy program.

Which provides Hubble’s annual global views of the outer planets that allow astronomers to look for changes in the planets’ storms, winds and clouds. Check out:

NASA, ESA, Michael H. Wong (UC Berkeley)

Text with NASA information

