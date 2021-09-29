National mask industry wants protection against imported competitor – 09/28/2021 – Panel SA

With the prospect of a reduction in the market for masks in the post-pandemic, Brazilian manufacturers of the surgical model are starting to defend the protection of the national industry to filter the entry of foreign competition.

​The president of Abint (Brazilian Association of Nonwovens and Technical Fabrics), Carlos Eduardo Benatto, says that part of the countrys installed capacity is idle while the volume brought in from abroad is still growing.​

One of the reasons is the drop in demand in the United States, Europe and Asia, which have already made the use of protection more flexible. With this, the Chinese industry exports on a larger scale to other countries, such as Brazil, which has reduced import rates for items against Covid.

“It is a decision to be taken. If we leave the border open, without import tax, we are going to kill the national industry. We have been trying to signal to the government everything that has been done,” says Benatto.

The scenario is considered critical by the sector, which also complains about the pressure to increase the main component of the price of masks, polypropylene.​​

Benatto says that, before the pandemic, 90% of the approximately 50 million surgical masks consumed in the country were imported, but the national industry grew with the arrival of the virus, and today, Brazil has approximately 150 manufacturers of the product, including companies of other branches that entered the market at the height of the crisis. The current structure manages to manufacture 500 million units per month, according to Abint.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter