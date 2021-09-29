National team captain, Rodrigo designs classic: “It will be the greatest Brazil and Argentina in history” | futsal world cup

The Futsal World Cup will have one of the biggest rivalries in the sport: Brazil and Argentina face each other for the semifinal of the competition this Wednesday, at 2 pm (GMT), broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time on ge. This is the first time that the Superclassic takes place at this stage of the competition. Before, the teams faced each other in the quarterfinals of the 2012 World Cup. On that occasion, the Brazilian team won and was champion over Spain.

This time the mood is even more exciting. In addition to the more advanced stage, on the one hand, Brazil defends hegemony in futsal. It is the biggest winner of the World Cup with seven titles conquered: two when the competition was organized by Fifusa and five during the fifa era. On the other hand, Argentina is the current champion of the tournament and is looking for a second title.

I think futsal will be the greatest Brazil and Argentina in history. It is the biggest competition that an athlete can compete in futsal. — Rodrigo, captain of the Brazilian team

+ Discover the most common futsal dribbles

+ World’s top scorer, Ferrão praises Brazilian defense: “Brazil is not just goals”

1 of 2 Rodrigo 100 goals Brazil futsal — Photo: Chris Ricco/FIFA Rodrigo 100 goals Brazil futsal — Photo: Chris Ricco/FIFA

– It’s Brazil and Argentina just like the one on the field. We bring this rivalry, there’s no way. Field players watching us. Messi watching Argentina, Neymar watching Brazil. So we reached a very high level, which we like a lot. We were in need of that affection. That’s the rivalry, it’s intense. On the court, we’ll try to pull to our side and put Brazil at the top – completed the shirt 14.

Brazil reaches the semifinal with 100% success in the competition. In the group stage, they thrashed Vietnam 9-1, the Czech Republic 4-0 and Panama 5-1. In the round of 16, they beat Japan 4-2. Finally, in the quarterfinals, they left Morocco behind , winning 1 to 0.

+ Check out the Futsal World Cup table

The good stage at the Worlds is reflected in the off-court climate. Rodrigo defines the environment as “the best possible”.

– We are very happy to be playing another World Cup. We are living this moment intensely. I think it’s the apex of an athlete’s career to play a World Cup and make it to the top four. We had a very big responsibility to put Brazil back at the center, and we did it. Now we’re going to enjoy it and do everything for Brazil to lift the cup.”