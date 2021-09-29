NBA Highlights Denial Vaccine, Controversy Gathers With Three Weeks Left to Season | nba

The 2021/2022 NBA season will start on October 19th, meaning that in 20 days the best basketball in the world returns. This moment should be discussions about teams, favorites for the title, players who promise to stand out, but the big topic at the moment is another: vaccination.

The league claims that 90% of athletes are immunized. The US Centers for Disease Control announced last Thursday (23) that 55% of the American population is vaccinated, that is, the proportion within the NBA is at a level higher than in the rest of the country. These 10%, however, have their voices amplified because they have important names in the sport.

Unvaccinated players may embezzle teams

The NBA claims to have made a proposal to make the vaccine mandatory for athletes, but the union would have refused. Even without this rule, the league still has to respect local laws, which become important factors specifically in two cities: New York and San Francisco.

The City of San Francisco requires all individuals 12 years of age and older to complete their immunizations to participate in indoor events. This applies to Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, and one name in particular: Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins filed for exemption from the requirement citing religious grounds, but the request was denied. Thus, the Canadian wing will not be able to play the games under the command of the Warriors until he is vaccinated. According to NBC Sports, every game he doesn’t play on the court could cost him a loss of $350,000 in wages.

The player’s possible absence from matches held at the Chase Center was a hot topic on the day of events with the Warriors press. Stephen Curry, the team’s biggest star, said he hopes Wiggins will be available.

– At the end of the day, it’s up to him. It’s no secret. We obviously hope he has all the right information and access to the right resources to ask all the questions to make the decision. We hope that it is available and that it goes in the right direction. My opinion is obvious, I took (the vaccine) and I’m ready to be available, following the rules and everything – said Curry.

The 65-page NBA protocols document against Covid for the season includes very different restrictions for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. According to “The Athletic”, those who do not get immunized will not be able to have meals indoors with other athletes, will need to maintain distance in meetings, use a locker away from others in the locker room, and will need to stay at home or at the hotel during the season, without being able to go to public places.

A difference that could bring great sporting impact is the cases of contact with a person who tested positive for Covid. Vaccinated people will not need to be quarantined in this case, while non-vaccinated people will need to be away for up to a week even if the test is negative.

Kyrie and conspiracy theories

Kyrie Irving is part of that noisy minority. The shipowner granted the press conference this Monday via the internet and when asked about his status in relation to vaccination, said he wanted to keep his decision private.

His absence from the face-to-face press event, however, evidences that he is not immunized, after all, New York City does not allow unvaccinated individuals to participate in indoor events. This puts him in the same position as Andrew Wiggins, unable to play the Brooklyn Nets court games.

He’s not just one of the biggest stars of the NBA, after all, the point guard is one of the vice presidents of the league’s players union. While Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum uses his Twitter account to point out that 90% of athletes are already vaccinated and urge them to “stop making room for the anti-vaccine minority in the NBA to talk loud and wrong.” Kyrie goes in the opposite direction.

According to an article in “Rolling Stone,” Irving follows an Instagram account of a person known for sharing vaccine conspiracy theories. This kind of false information, like the ones claiming that the doses of the immunizers contain microchips, have arrived in the message boards of players and others who work in the league.

– That’s Kyrie’s responsibility. It’s your personal decision. What he does is not for us to speculate what might happen, but we trust Kyrie and hope our team is complete at some point – Kevin Durant said during the Nets media day.

Olympic selection cut doesn’t change Beal’s opinion

Bradley Beal is one of the best wingers in the NBA and was recognized as such when he was called up to defend the United States team at the Tokyo Olympics. With just a few days to go, the Wizards player ended up cut after testing positive for Covid, staying out of the team that would win the gold.

Missing the opportunity to become an Olympic champion is apparently not enough reason for Beal to change his stance on the vaccine. At the Washington Wizards press briefing, the wingman said he had not been vaccinated against the disease citing personal reasons. He said he is still considering getting immunized.

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic’s pivotal wing, was another name who had to answer many questions about his position.

– I believe that everyone’s vaccination status should be their personal choice, completely without bullying, pressure or being forced into it. I’m not ashamed to say I’m not comfortable getting vaccinated right now,” Isaac said.

King James gets vaccinated but shies away from responsibility

Not even LeBron was left out of the poll on vaccinations. Asked about the topic in an interview on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers player admitted he was skeptical of immunizations at first, but in the end decided it was better to get vaccinated. The star, however, defines his choice as personal.

– I can only talk about myself. Everyone has their choices to do what they feel is right for themselves and their families. I was skeptical about it all but after doing my research I felt it was best not only for me but for my family and friends so I decided to do it. I don’t talk about other people and what they should do, I speak for myself and my family,” LeBron said.

While James limits himself to calling the decision personal and does not want to get involved in encouraging others to get vaccinated, another NBA legend was more incisive. In an interview with “Rolling Stone”, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defended the expulsion of players and officials who did not get immunized.

– The NBA should insist that all players and staff get vaccinated or otherwise remove them from the team. There is no room for players who accept to risk the health and lives of their teammates, staff and fans simply because they are not able to understand the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research – said Kareem.