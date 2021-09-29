Nego do Borel reveals fans for Dayane Mello

Nego do Borel was kicked out of the reality show “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), but he continues to cause controversy abroad. After training last night, in which Mussunzinho is in the hot seat while Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Bil Araújo try to get rid of the field in the dispute for the farmer’s hat in tonight’s competition, the singer gave his opinion on who should stay .

“Let’s go Dayyyy! Let’s go Mussunzinho, Let’s go Bil and Fora Gui Araújo,” wrote the artist.

Nego do Borel talks about fans at “A Fazenda 13” Image: Reproduction/Instagram

I want to ask here my vote is from Day, please, the same 47% of votes I had in the countryside, who really likes me, if she goes to the countryside, vote for her to stay. Please do this for me! She deserves it! Vote a lot for Mussunzinho too, guys, for him to stay, please. Hey bro Bil!

How the garden was formed

After a hectic week with Medrado giving up, Liziane Gutierrez being eliminated and Nego do Borel being expelled, the time has come to start building the second farm for “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV). Three pedestrians will compete in the farmer’s test tomorrow, during the live program. The big winner had left the competition with his hat on his head and saying goodbye to a popular vote.

Bil Araújo, Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Mussunzinho are in the second Roça of A Fazenda 13 (Reprodução/PlayPlus) Image: Playback / Internet

Rico Melquiades won the test by fire and gained two powers, yellow and red. The comedian took the yellow and handed the red to Marina Ferrari. Both were revealed at the end of the dynamic. Erika Schneider, the farmer of the week, used her power of appointment and recalled the atmosphere during her task delegation: “It’s not because I’m a woman that I’m less, or that I can do less things (…) I analyzed a lot and I’m going to put Mussunzinho on the farm,” he indicated. Soon after, the pawns began individual voting.

With the power of the yellow flame, Rico Melquiades transferred his 7 votes received by the house to Bil Araújo, putting the pawn on the spot. The most voted in the house always pulls a pawn from the stall to the farm, Bil chose Dayane who started the remaining one.

In the dynamics, Gui Araujo ended up on the fourth stool on the farm. With the power of the red flame, Marina was able to veto a farmer’s test. For reasons of affinity, Marina chose to veto Mussunzinho, placing the participant directly on the farm.

