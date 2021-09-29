Nego do Borel’s mother says she fears for her son’s life after being expelled from A Fazenda 13 · TV News

After Nego do Borel was expelled from A Fazenda 2021, Roseli Viana said she fears for the singer’s life. This Tuesday (28), the funkeiro’s mother cried during an outburst about the case and stated that he is not okay with the repercussions of the new controversy. “He is a human being,” she pointed out.

“He wasn’t even here yet and I had already said that I was afraid of him wanting to take his own life, falling into depression. That’s what’s happening, he’s not well, he’s sad,” explained Roseli in a video sent to program A Tarde é seu, from RedeTV!.

In the afternoon led by Sonia Abrão, the mother of the ex-pawn pointed out that the family’s appeals are not heard by the public: “We don’t have a voice, so I ask for strength and that people look more lovingly at others. He is a being. human, a person who just wants to fight. That was all my fear, which is just happening.”

“Unfortunately, we are in a sad situation, but with a lot of support. Mine, from his family, that he has a mother and a grandmother. We’ll make it [superar]”, finished Roseli.

Borel was expelled from A Fazenda 13 after being accused of forcing a sexual act with Dayane Mello during the early hours of Saturday (25). The case gained strong repercussions on social networks and, in addition to the withdrawal of the reality, the singer will be investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo for alleged practice of rape of a vulnerable person.

Check out The Afternoon Is Yours this Tuesday (28):

