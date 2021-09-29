New Paint Released for Testing on Windows 11

Microsoft began releasing the new Paint this Tuesday (28), which first comes to Windows 11 testers in the Insiders program. The classic app has undergone a major visual makeover, as has Notepad and other programs, and is being released on the Insider program’s Dev Channel.

Unveiled in August by Microsoft’s head of product development, Panos Panay, Paint for Windows 11 has a completely revamped interface compared to the previous version, updated after years without receiving news. Material Mica, a visual effect that is one of the hallmarks of the next version of the operating system, is present.

here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

Rounded corners and other small adjustments also draw attention, but the main highlight is the fully modified toolbar. It gained updated icons, a rounded color palette, and new drop-down menus for some items, such as brushes, flip, rotate, and stroke size controls.

Adding text to Paint will be much easier, according to Microsoft.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Another feature that promises to be widely used in this new version of the app, presented by the giant from Redmond, is the text tool. Going through improvements to facilitate the addition of texts in works edited in the program, it can be activated by means of the “A” icon.

future news

Upcoming updates to the new Paint will be based on feedback from Channel Dev participants, who are testing the program before the general public has access. Microsoft primarily wants to take into account feedback on the “dark” theme and the centered screen.

When the new version is available to everyone, it should come through an update released via Microsoft Store, as well as future updates, shortening the waiting time.

Those interested in trying these and other features in advance can enroll in the Windows Insider program, free of charge.