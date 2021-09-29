New Paint starts to reach Windows 11 users

The new Paint was released today (28) to official Windows 11 testers, in a version already prepared for the new operating system. The Dev channel is the first to receive the native app that is unlikely to reach the general public at the OS debut on October 5th.

The deserved renewal of Microsoft Paint comes after years of neglect. Remarkable in its simple and straightforward proposal, the app even gained a direct successor, Paint 3D, which hardly managed to achieve the same popularity.

here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

In the renovation, the functions are preserved, but the Mica, Fluent Design-style material that gives contours to Windows 11, gives a new look to the tool. Rounded corners and more spaced buttons (useful, too, for touchscreens) are some of the more obvious changes.

The new interface relocates some of Paint’s tools, minimizing their space on the top bar. The color palette, for example, is no longer made up of square icons and puts circles in place.

New Paint starts to reach users (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Dark mode is also one of the new features planned for the new Paint, which should land for all users within a few months. So far, no official release forecast has been released.

While Windows 11 and the app are not released, both the system and Paint remain exclusive to members of the Windows Insider program. Participation in the program is free and you can become a tester through the official MS website.

Source: Microsoft