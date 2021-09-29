New World surpasses 500,000 simultaneous players after launch

After the success of the beta version, game officially arrives on Tuesday, 28

After a lot of expectation by the players, New World, the new Amazon Game Studio MMO, is available in its official version for those who pre-ordered. And the first hours of the game are already a success. According to Wccftech, the game hit the mark of 416,000 simultaneous players worldwide, within the first few hours. At the time of this writing, Steam DB marks 502,000 simultaneous players, second only to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with 684,000 players.

Many streamers acquaintances took advantage of Tuesday morning to start the New World Lives. In Brazil, popular players gathered thousands of people in the broadcasts. Felipe “YoDa” Noronha, Tiago “SkipNhO” Lannes, Rafael “Rakin” Knittel, Patife, Bruno “aXt” Habitzreuter and Fernanda “Ferbr” Isabelle added, in lives sponsored by the game, more than 30,000 spectators in the morning.

New World is a MMORPG open world exclusive for PC, in which the player will start his journey on the island of Aeternum, where he will face various dangers and adventures. On the game’s website, you can explore the map and the regions already available. The map also indicates a possible update future in which the exploited lands will be expanded. The player can choose between three factions: The Marauders, The Union and The Alliance. The game’s combat ranges from melee weapons, ranged artillery and supernatural powers.

What PC do I need for New World? [testes ao vivo]

What specification will run the game well? What hardware do you want to see us test?



Absolute success on the first day

The game was released on 5 different regions, being them South America, Europe, Australia, Eastern and Western United States. Steam indicates the possibility of 8 different languages ​​available. Among them, the game features interface, dubbing and subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese. The indicative rating is 16 years.



– Continues after advertising –

The standard pre-order version is available for BRL 75.49 and the Deluxe version is BRL 93.99. Unlike other RPG’s, in New World you will not need to pay a monthly subscription. Amazon should continue investing in game tracking. A partnership between the company and the independent studio Glowmade was recently announced.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCcftech