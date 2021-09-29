Newcomer duo to Corinthians wins prominence in Brazilian popular votes

The clash between Corinthians and Palmeiras, valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, yielded good results for the Parque São Jorge club. In addition to securing the sixth position in the table, players like Róger Guedes and Giuliano gained prominence in popular polls.

First of all, shirt 123, author of the two goals in the Corinthians victory in Derby, was chosen as the “Face of the Round 22” by the fans, in a vote in the Twitter of Brasileirão. The striker, who received 64% of the votes, competed with Marcelo Benevenuto, from Fortaleza, Rodrigo Dourado, from Internacional, and Luiz Henrique, from Fluminense.

In addition, Róger Guedes was also the most voted striker for the 22nd round “Fans Selection”. At his side, representing Timão, Sylvinho was chosen by netizens as the best coach of the round.

Finally, midfielder Giuliano was elected as “Waiter Brahma” of round 22, an award that includes the best assistance of the period, also in open voting at the Twitter of the competition.

The assistance rewarded is the pass to the first goal of the match against Palmeiras, made by Róger Guedes. In the dispute with shirt 11 were: Lucas Kal, from América-MG, Capixaba, from Juventude, and Nikão, from Athletico-PR.

