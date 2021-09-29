No Time to Die divides criticism, but leaves with a positive balance

First impressions of the new film in the 007 franchise, no time to die, leave the film with a blue balance in relation to international reviews. Journalists shared their opinions on the latest feature in the franchise starring Daniel Craig.

at the beginning of no time to die, James Bond (Craig) is retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q.



The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and the debut forecast in Brazil is in September 30th.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).