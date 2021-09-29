North Korea confirms test and releases photo of Hwasong-8 missile | World

According to the official KCNA news agency, the hypersonic missile is much faster and harder to be intercepted by defense systems than an ordinary missile.

The development of a hypersonic missile was one of five “top priority” tasks set out by Pyongyang in a five-year strategic weapons plan, according to the KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apparently did not follow the test this time.

According to the official newspaper “Rodong”, Park Jeong-cheon, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee and secretary of the Party’s Central Committee, observed the launch of the test with senior officials of the Department of Science and Defense.

In this first test launch, the scientists would have assessed the missile’s flight maneuverability and stability, as well as technical indicators and new actuator fuel systems.

Also according to the publication, the launch was completely successful.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), quoted by South Korean agency Yonhap, says the missile was fired from Mupyong-ri North, in Jagang province, to the east, around 6:40 am ET local.

Shortly after notification of the shooting, the North Korean ambassador defended at the United Nations General Assembly in New York his country’s right to test its defense technology.

“We are just building our national defense to protect ourselves and reliably safeguard the country’s security and peace,” said Kim Song.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from engaging in ballistic missile activities. But the country claims that it intends to bolster its defense against threats made by South Korea and the United States.

The relationship between the two Koreas is ambiguous. Two days before this latest release, Kim Yo Jong, sister and influential adviser to Kim Jong-un, raised the possibility of an inter-Korean summit, but only if “mutual respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed.

She even suggested that Pyongyang could declare a formal end to the Korean War, as suggested by the South. own military capabilities.

In recent days, South Korea has announced that it has successfully tested missiles fired from a submarine for the first time, an advanced technology available only in a few countries.