Nvidia AI is used to create new playable map of GTA V

Neural network learned about the game after “watching” 12 bots playing the Rockstar game

the bet of nvidia at Artificial intelligence (AI) has already nominated Jensen Huang for Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in the World and also earned the company. After all, this market of GPUs for THERE has been growing in recent years. Now it’s technology’s turn to build a new map in GTA V.

THE nvidia has already shown his Artificial Intelligence working on games by using his neural network GameGAN to recreate Pac-Man, without access to the original game engine, just “watching” 50,000 game matches. But as impressive as the fact is, Pac-Man is already over 40 years old. It would be possible to use the THERE to, for example, create a new and playable map of GTA V?

The question is answered by researchers Harrison Kinsley and Daniel Kukeila. they created GANTheft Auto, project that uses technologies of neural network gives nvidia to create a playable snippet of Grand Theft Auto V.

This recreation of the game does not use any line of code from the original title. O AI model creates the game environment in real time from your training data, observing matches to simulate everything from environmental details and car reflexes to the game’s physics.

“THE neural network in this case it’s the full game,” explains Kinsley in his demo video for GANTheft Auto. “It determines what happens when you press the key to go right or left. There is no rule written by us or by the original GTA V code. We are playing in a representation of a neural network of GTA V. We are used to the THERE running in programs, but here the THERE is the program.”



Check out the first results (of June) of a gameplay from the video. GANTheft Auto on the bridge near Fort Zancudo.

train one THERE is a process that involves a lot of processing power, so the researcher used a station Nvidia DGX A100, which adds up to a total of 320 GB of RAM. He used 12 bots playing simultaneously for the neural networkl absorb as much information in the shortest amount of time as possible.

“This model learned to replicate the physics of GTA V, but the same process could be used to learn real-world physics, which can be used to improve video game physics., an area where we have struggled,” says Kinsley.



A playable demo of GANTheft Auto, compatible with any GPU gives nvidia with CUDA Colors, is available on the project page on GitHub.

Source: Sentdex/GANTheft Auto