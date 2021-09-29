October 2021 PS Plus: Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

With next month’s PlayStation Plus monthly game list, you can dress up in World War II weaponry, prepare to play golf or roll up your sleeves and fight on war-torn front lines, lush green fields or kingdoms supernaturals. Multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose for PS5, golf game PGA Tour 2K21, and single-handed fighting game Mortal Kombat X join the list of monthly PlayStation Plus member games on Tuesday. Thursday, October 5th, and will be available until Monday, November 1st.

Let’s get to know each game a little more.

Hell Let Loose | PS5

This WWII-inspired multiplayer title brings together epic 100-player battles with a unique RTS-inspired metagame where commanders direct the flow of battle and coordinate powerful gameplay skills that contribute to the team’s march to victory. Form your team and take on enemy fighters online* in 50-on-50 confrontations on a dynamic frontline, choose from 14 infantry missions, recon unit types and armor, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles and equipment .

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4

Prove you have what it takes to become a FedExCup winner. Play with PGA Tour pros on stunning, realistic circuits throughout your own career and earn rewards and gear, then play against your friends or the best players in the world in local or online tournaments*. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own team, designing and running complete seasons and tournaments tailored to your rules and requirements.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4faAvsMmpFg

Netherrealm Studios’ bloody massacre combines cinematic presentation with an entirely new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in its robust cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of strategies for facing and fighting in battle.

Last chance to download September games for PlayStation Plus members

The September game list is about to give way to October’s new releases, so you have until Monday, October 4th, to add Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked: All You Can Eat! and Hitman 2 to your game library.

*Online multiplayer mode requires a PlayStation Plus subscription; fees are recurring until canceled. See age restrictions. Full terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.