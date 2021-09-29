Olaf Scholz’s victory in Germany revives European social democracy | International

More information

Any national election in Germany, the great European locomotive, practically stops the big issues of the EU. This month of September passed in slow motion to the continental bloc, with a multitude of complex issues piled on the table – the reform of fiscal rules, relations with China, the negotiation of the migration package, the European green pact – waiting election results and negotiations for a coalition government that open from this week. In the corridors of diplomacy, there are those who predict that there will only be a new Executive in Berlin for at least two months. But the first unknown has already been resolved: Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats won, albeit by a narrow margin, and he has already declared his intention to send the CDU/CSU Christian Democrats “into the opposition”. This immediately alters the vectors of the driving forces of the European Union.

The European socialist family, until recently presumed dead in the EU, quickly came out to reap the fruits of a victory that changes the tone of the community bloc. “I wasn’t dead, I was on a party”, jokes a European socialist source. The trend, in fact, dates back to before. The EU currently has six governments with social democratic leadership (Denmark, Finland, Malta, Portugal, Sweden and Spain), three with its presence as a minority partner in the Executive (Czech Republic and Luxembourg, in addition to Germany so far), and another where this force is part of a broader coalition of parties (Belgium). Scholz’s triumph gives this political family a quantum boost.

Among the loyal EU squires who have expressed their support for Scholz are party colleagues such as Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission charged with carrying forward the European environmental pact: “Congratulations on a strong social-democratic result”. wrote in a tweet as soon as the poll was over. “Social justice, climate protection and the green transformation of our economy and society go hand in hand, and the election results underscore that.”

But the EU as an institution avoided making an official statement on the election result. There were no demonstrations by the Chairman of the Board, Charles Michel, the Chairperson of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, nor by the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell. However, the Italian socialist David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, was another key player in the institutional balance in Brussels, who celebrated openly: “After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery”, he celebrated on social media.

The messages make it clear that, with Scholz at the head, the social and ecological dimension would gain a renewed prominence. But there are other fronts – interconnected, like almost everything else these days – where your arrival could change things. “Scholz’s most important impact as new chancellor would be with regard to EU tax reform,” predicts Camino Mortera, a researcher at the Center for European Reform, a think tank based in Brussels. “He is obviously less dogmatic in this regard and perhaps more in favor of relaxing a little the rules of the stability and growth pact.” The Commissioner (European Minister) of Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, announced a few weeks ago that he would open a public consultation on fiscal reform in the last quarter of the year, which basically meant that he would wait for the result of the German elections.

Tense negotiations are expected in the governance debate, with some countries, such as Spain, advocating for a “modernization” of the Stability Pact and asking for its approval before the deactivation of the general escape clause, and others – such as the Netherlands – willing to negotiate, but little or nothing. Fellows in the German Executive will have the ability to shape the future of the EU. “In the German elections, almost more important than who will be the chancellor is who will be in the coalition”, adds researcher Mortera. It is not the same, for example, that the helm of finance is in the hands of a socialist, green or liberal minister. Especially when one of the proposals on the table in Brussels for the relaxation of spending rules is a kind of “green golden rule”, in other words, the possibility that the EU States exclude from the debt investments destined to the ecological transition.

Mortera also believes that the mere fact that CDU leader Armin Laschet does not lead the country will have consequences: in relations with China, for example, he defended “very mercantilist and pragmatic positions, the opposite of what the United States, the UK and the West in general are currently doing”. Scholz’s vision, in turn, is more “moderate”, which would facilitate the EU’s search for its place in the world, between the planet’s two economic powers.

The international leadership role that Berlin can establish from now on will be decisive. Brussels is at an advanced stage of its eternal and tortuous debate over the bloc’s strategic autonomy; distrust of the United States grows, after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the abandon of the agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom to sell nuclear submarines to Australia, which angered France and by extension the other community partners. The president of the Commission (Executive Power of the EU), Ursula von der Leyen, also German, announced in the debate on the state of the EU her intention to move towards common defence. It’s a cocktail with many ingredients: Scholz, if he gets to govern, will have to tamper with the tattered ties of transatlantic cooperation, but at the same time balancing that with a solid response to Russia and China. Another of its great challenges will be facing the complex confrontation that Brussels is fighting against Poland and Hungary, the neighboring rebels from the East, who have put the rule of law in check and have been straining the ropes in relations with the EU for months. Both have, for the time being, their recovery plans at a standstill, the margin Brussels has to overcome this arm wrestling match.

For Iratxe García, leader of the socialist caucus in the European Parliament, it is too early to know what could happen in Berlin. But she evaluates Scholz’s electoral victory positively: “The result is good for Europe, and therefore good for Spain,” she says. García believes that, with any of the candidates, the strong Europeanist line adopted by Angela Merkel would be guaranteed. But it has now retired and leaves a huge void, which French President Emmanuel Macron will predictably try to take advantage of as he heads the other big machine on the European train. In January, France assumes the six-month presidency of the EU, and also during this period the country will go to the polls. Macron is likely to take note of his leadership, taking advantage of the German replacement, but diplomatic sources also predict a French presidency of the EU somewhat stalled, precisely because of its internal elections: any misstep in Brussels can always have an amplified echo in domestic polls .

“The time has come to expand the Franco-German front”, proposes Iratxe García when asked about the post-Merkel stage. “Nowadays we have to talk about a Franco-Hispanic-German axis, which can work very well in defending the European policies that have been adopted and which we must continue to promote and consolidate.” For socialist politics, Scholz has already demonstrated his service agenda well during his stint as finance minister in the Merkel government. “It allowed the response to the crisis caused by the pandemic to be different from that of the past”, he says, pointing to the difference between the austerity emanating from Berlin and Brussels after the Great Recession of 2008 and the expansive and coordinated response that the EU offered to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

It is in this terrain, she predicts, that the path traced by Germany and possible electoral pacts will be most relevant: will there be a structural preservation of the EU’s economic response to covid-19? Will it make further progress in debt pooling instruments? Will fiscal rules be suspended or relaxed after 2022? The debate, in fact, is just beginning.