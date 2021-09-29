On the eve of the decision against Barcelona, ​​Willian Arão sends a message to the fans of Flamengo – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

This Wednesday (29), Flamengo has the most decisive game of the season so far: the return of the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. And thinking about the confrontation that will be held in Ecuador, Mengo has already completed the preparatory activities, and defensive midfielder Willian Arão used social networks to send a message to the Nation.

Today’s training in Ecuador! We are ready for a great duel with a place in the decision! Let’s go together, Nation! Positive thinking and support even from afar will not be lacking. With everything, up! pic.twitter.com/Gp2zfS52uU — willian arao (@willianarao) September 29, 2021

“Today’s training in Ecuador! We are ready for a great duel with a place in the decision! Let’s go together, Nation! Positive thinking and support even from afar will not be lacking. With everything, up!”, published shirt 5 on his Twitter.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories! In the first game, played last Wednesday (22), at Maracanã, Flamengo took advantage of the home factor and also the presence of the Biggest Fans in the World in the stands, to win a 2-0. Mengo has an advantage on the scoreboard, but is looking for a victory in Ecuador to seal the classification towards the final.

The ball will roll to Flamengo x Barcelona this Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Monumental Stadium. The match will be shown by Fox Sports, but you can root for Mengo with Coluna do Fla and the reddest transmission on the internet.