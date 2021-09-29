One of ELN Guerrilla Leaders Dies After Military Bombing in Colombia | World

One of the commanders of the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last guerrilla group still active in Colombia, died from injuries from a military bombing carried out two weeks ago, Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Tuesday. .

Known as “Fabián”, Ogli Ángel Padilla Romero was found wounded in the jungle near the site of the attack and died in a hospital, Defense Minister Diego Molano explained.

“He was found injured, covered with bushes and vegetation, on Monday. He was very close to the place where the air operation took place,” Molano said.

He died while receiving medical care in the city of Cali.

In total, seven people died as a result of the bombing.

‘Narco-terrorist neutralized’

President Iván Duque confirmed that “the narco-terrorist known as ‘Fabián’, assassin of social leaders, drug trafficker and main commander of the ELN in Colombia, who had been captured and wounded, was neutralized.”

“We continue to fight against all forms of crime,” he added.

Authorities suspected the commander was in the attacked camp after finding his belongings among the bodies of other dead guerrillas.

El Chocó is one of the strongholds of the Guevarist guerrilla, the last active in Colombia after the 2016 peace agreement that disarmed the then Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Below is a video from March 2020, when Colombia’s guerrilla groups announced a ceasefire over the coronavirus.

Colombian guerrilla group announces ceasefire over coronavirus

A member of the Central Command, the governing body of the ELN, “Fabián” led the so-called Western War Front, the second largest expansion after the historic pact.

“He was a criminal of the greatest danger. He was the author of many murders, kidnappings, a drug trafficker” and responsible for the displacement of thousands of people, the minister said.

It also organized attacks on security forces and acts of vandalism during the massive anti-government protests that shook the country between April and June this year, according to police. Dozens of people died.

In recent weeks, the government has blamed the ELN on several attacks against security forces.

Padilla joined the guerrilla as a teenager and was part of the radical wing of the organization that uses cocaine trafficking in its areas of influence, as well as kidnappings, as sources of funding for the insurgency.

There was an arrest warrant for the crimes of rebellion, kidnapping and murder aggravated by the murder of an indigenous leader against him.

His death is the most important military coup against the rebel group since “Uriel”, one of the most media figures in the ELN, was assassinated in October 2020 in the same region.

The dense Chocó jungle is the epicenter of a territorial dispute between the guerrillas and the Gulf Clan, the country’s largest drug trafficking gang, heir to the paramilitaries.

It is also one of the strategic exit points for cocaine shipments leaving the Colombian Pacific bound for Central America and the United States. In addition, it is an illegal gold mining enclave, whose revenues, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, exceed those of drug trafficking.

The ELN has around 2,300 fighters in the country and an extensive urban support network.

According to the criminal research center Insight Crime, the Western Front War is second in importance, after the Eastern War Front. The latter operates on the Venezuelan border and is commanded by “Pablito”.

In early 2019, President Iván Duque buried the peace talks held with the ELN by his predecessor, Nobel Peace Prize Juan Manuel Santos, as a result of a car bomb attack on a police academy. In it, 22 cadets and the aggressor died.

Negotiations with groups

The guerrillas are organized in a federated structure, with different leaders. This makes negotiating with the ELN difficult.

It is estimated that the group is present in 10% of the 1,100 municipalities in Colombia.

Without an established dialogue, military operations against the guerrillas continue. “Terrorists who try to put Colombia against the wall with this violence and crime must suffer the same fate,” Molano said.

armed conflict in Colombia

Colombia has been mired in armed conflict for six decades with more than nine million victims, most of them displaced.

In some regions, the ELN disputes drug trafficking revenues with dissident FARC groups that have not accepted the peace agreement, although, according to Duque, they have made alliances in recent months to attack public forces.

The ELN is almost 60 years old. During this period, the group attempted an unsuccessful armed insurrection. Colombia is the largest producer of cocaine in the world, according to the UN, and the United States is the main consumer of this drug.