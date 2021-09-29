Organizers and authorities advance for the return of flags with poles in São Paulo

At a meeting on Monday, representatives of the organized supporters of the main clubs in São Paulo debated with the Military Police and the Public Ministry about the return of the use of flags with poles in stadiums. The meeting was confirmed by the Ombudsman of the Military Police and by the MP.

In all, 14 organizations presented their main demands and promised to contribute so that there is no violence. For this, it was determined that, if they return, the flags and masts must be controlled with registration numbers and kept in the stadiums.

“This measure was seen as healthy and possible, but to implement it it is necessary to draw up a protocol about it. Everyone left with the certainty that a dialogue is necessary. For the Police Ombudsman, Elizeu Soares Lopes, promoter of the meeting, it was a excellent meeting and the door and the way are open to Give Peace a chance,” said the Ombudsman in a note.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo highlighted the need to comply with sanitary protocols and peace among the fans, in addition to pointing out that the return of the flags and masts will be judged by the Military Police, the São Paulo Football Federation and the prosecutor Roberto Bacal .

“Alongside the PM, the Civil Police, the OAB and the Police Ombudsman, the MPSP participated in a meeting to hear the demands of the organized fans. The MPSP defended the strict observance of sanitary protocols and peace among the fans. The organized fans they know the rules, which must be complied with. The return of the flags will be analyzed by the PM, the FPF and the prosecutor Roberto Bacal,” said the agency in an official statement.

The main event organized by Corinthians, Gaviões da Fiel registered the meeting on social networks and shared the note from the Military Police Ombudsman.

The meeting was held in the auditorium of COPOM (Metropolitan Police Command) and was attended by Colonel Fernando Alencar (General Commander of the Military Police), Dr. Claudio Latorraca (from the OAB Human Rights Commission), Dr. Cristiana Megid (from the OAB). State Health Surveillance), Dr. Raul Godoi (Delegate of Drade, responsible for crimes related to the fans) and Dr. Artur Lemos (Prosecutor of Justice).

Flags with poles have been prohibited by law in stadiums in São Paulo since 1996. As mentioned in Article 5 of Law No. 9,470, of December 27, 1996, “the sale, distribution or use of flag poles or supports is prohibited” in football stadiums and gyms.

THE Sports Gazette contacted the FPF to inquire about the entity’s opinion on the possible return of flags with masts, but did not receive a response until the time of publication of the report.

