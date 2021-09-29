Owner of RedeTV! comes to Luciano Hang’s defense and detonates CPI

Businessman Marcelo de Carvalho, presenter, partner and vice president of RedeTV, used his Twitter account to express his opinion on the progress of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI).

“At the moment when a CPI summons a businessman who provides 22,000 direct jobs and has absolutely nothing to do with vaccines, medicines, hospitals, just because he supports the government, and, worse, uses the death of his elderly mother as a hook, it’s time to reflect on where we are going”, published Carvalho.

Along with the post, Carvalho published a photo in which businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain, appears wearing boxing gloves and the caption:

“From what I saw yesterday at the CPI, I need to prepare” .

Tomorrow, Wednesday (29), Hang will testify to the CPI and the session promises to “set fire”.

