Owner of TNT Sports announces that she will stop broadcasting Brasileirão games from 2022

Turner Latin America, from the WarnerMedia Group, released an official statement in which it states that will exercise the clause that allows the company to terminate the broadcast contracts of the Brasileirão games, by the TNT Sports channel from 2022. The contracts were valid until 2024 and the decision released on Tuesday had already been discussed since last year.

The company said broadcasts for the remainder of the current season, which runs through Dec. 5, will remain unchanged. Turner stated that the current model is not sustainable and cited the spraying of rights.

– The decision, supported by the exit clause provided for in the contract, was taken because the offer of fragmented transmission of the Brazilian Football Championship does not allow the company to provide a full experience to its subscribers. With widespread sales for open TV and other platforms, in addition to other limiting factors such as the lack of exclusive games and blackouts, the current model is not sustainable for the company – he said in a note.

The decision does not affect the Champions League, which is broadcast on TNT Sports and HBO Max. The company also said it intends to continue investing in sports rights.

– WarnerMedia Latin America reinforces its commitment to local content and continues to believe in sport as an exceptional platform to generate emotional connections with the audience. In this sense, it will continue working to acquire broadcasting rights that meet our strategy of prioritizing investments in more complete content and providing the best user experience, under the TNT Sports slogan, “Passion without Limits” – he concluded.