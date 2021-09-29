Pablo should no longer play for São Paulo in 2021

It is difficult for Pablo to wear the São Paulo shirt again this season. The future of the player is still unknown, who has a contract with the São Paulo club until the end of 2022, but if he returns to play for Tricolor, it will only be next year. The information is from journalist Alexandre Praetzel.

This happens because of a productivity clause in the attacker’s contract. If he takes to the field one more time, the club would have to pay 300,000 euros, around 1 million and 300,000 reais at the rate at the time the contract with the São Paulo team was signed, in January 2019. field 35 times in 2021.

It is worth noting that it is the year that Pablo scored the most for São Paulo. In 35 matches, he scored 13 goals. Since joining the club, there have been 118 games and 32 goals scored. In a bad financial situation, the São Paulo board does not want Crespo to climb it any more in 2021.

Pablo joined the club in 2019 after standing out in the Copa Sudamericana title campaign for Athletico Paranaense in 2018. He was the competition’s top scorer with five goals, in addition to being the team’s top scorer of the year, scoring 18 goals. He was also champion from Paraná in 2016 and from São Paulo in 2021, the only title won with the tricolor shirt so far.