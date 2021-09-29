Palmeiras had already eliminated an undefeated Cruzeiro em Libertadores in Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Youtube In 2001, Cruzeiro was eliminated by Palmeiras in Libertadores

The story imposed by Palmeiras on Atlético, eliminated from the Copa Libertadores this Tuesday (28), with a 1-1 draw at Mineirão, despite being undefeated in the competition, is almost a repetition of what happened 20 years ago, too. at Gigante da Pampulha, with rival Cruzeiro, in front of the same Pig.

In 2001, Raposa had a big campaign in the main club competition in America under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari. In the group stage, they scored 16 points, like Galo now, in 2021, with five wins and one draw. In the round of 16, Cruzeiro passed El Nacional, from Ecuador, with two victories.

On Wednesdays, they faced the Palmeiras. At that time, the away goal was not a tiebreaker. The two teams tied the first leg, at the old Palestra Itália Stadium, in São Paulo, by 3-3.

On the way back, at Mineirão, on May 30, 2001, the 2-2 tie, in a match in which Cruzeiro were twice ahead on the scoreboard, took the classified’s decision to the semifinals for the penalty shootout.

Palmeiras was more efficient, won by 4-3 and silenced Gigante da Pampulha, who that night received 71,409 payers.

Cruzeiro ended its participation in the 2001 Libertadores with seven wins and three draws in ten matches.

Now, in 2021, Atlético had the same bitter taste of leaving the competition undefeated, and at a more advanced stage, as Palmeiras make on November 27 the decision of the Copa Libertadores against Flamengo or Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador, in a match that will be played at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo.