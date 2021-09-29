Palmeiras starts a draw with Atlético-MG and is in the Libertadores final – 28/09/2021

For the second consecutive year, Palmeiras is in the Libertadores final. Coach Abel Ferreira’s team was smart and warrior to pull a 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte and get the spot in the decision. Alviverde now awaits the winner between Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU) and Flamengo, tomorrow (29), to find out who will be his rival in Montevideo, on November 27th.

Other game

Unlike the duel played in São Paulo last week, the two teams looked for the game. Palmeiras did not shrink in defense and managed to transform their possession of the ball into very dangerous moves.

After a very balanced first half, Galo opened the scoreboard at 2min of the 2nd time, with Vargas, who lost several chances throughout the match — and which his team missed a lot. But Palmeiras kept calm and reached a draw with Dudu, at 22 minutes, after a great move by Gabriel Veron, who had just entered.

With the tie on the scoreboard, Galo had nothing to do, except crush Palmeiras as much as possible. Then yes, Palmeiras lowered its lines and compacted itself to come out just “on the go”. Or not even leave, after all, the tie with goals belonged to Alviverde.

Abel’s response in 180 minutes

This will be the sixth final of Palmeiras, which defends the title won this year, in January, referring to 2020. The classification demonstrates that the criticisms of Abel Ferreira, for the result and alviverdes attitude in the first game, in São Paulo, made sense. In less than a year at the club, the Portuguese reached his second decision and definitely put his name in history.

The worst: Vargas

How can the author of the athletic goal be the worst on the field? Simple: he was supposed to have made at least two more in one-on-one moves with goalkeeper Weverton. And he could also have made good passes to teammates, if he hadn’t taken too long with the ball at his feet on more than one occasion.

The Best: Weverton

Verdão’s goalkeeper, always sure, was once again fundamental for the result. There were great interventions, with long shots, crosses, corners… well, the way the balls came, he knew how to defend. Again, brilliant.

Palm trees more with the ball than imagined

Atlético-MG gave the ball to Palmeiras at the beginning of the game, trying to make Abel Ferreira’s team, more used to react, to feel uncomfortable and, thus, get in the way. But Alviverde did not despair. And even though Galo arrived with more danger in the first 15 minutes, the team from São Paulo managed to manage the game.

Luan almost hands the gold to the Hulk

At 13, the defender of Palmeiras, marked by the fans for mistakes in crucial moments, made a childish mistake when trying to make a reversal crossing a ball through the center of the lawn in a free kick. The ball was intercepted by Vargas, who quickly released the Hulk. But Weverton went right at the top scorer’s foot to save his team.

Piquerez invades the area and takes danger

At 25, Palmeiras’ first big dangerous arrival began with Weverton. The goalkeeper put the ball in play with a shot at Piquerez’s foot. The Uruguayan killed in the chest, Mariano fumbled, and after a cut to the right, Piquerez hit the goal, scaring Everson.

Vargas fumbles and stops Rooster’s arrival; miners took advantage of mistakes

After a corner by Palmeiras, Atlético-MG came out on a quick counterattack. Vargas received it in midfield and advanced almost to the entrance of the area. But the Chilean took time to make up his mind on the move, giving Renan time to return and disarm him. This was the third dangerous arrival of Galo after mistakes made by alviverdes. At 32, Arana received it after an error by Veiga, for a good defense by Weverton.

Hulk almost made the first one right at the beginning of the 2nd period; Ron answers

The first arrival of the second stage was just at 2min of the 2nd time. After a corner, Hulk dominates at the entrance to the area, shifts to the left and fires a grazing missile, for a good defense by Weverton. Palmeiras responded in the next move, after Marcos Rocha’s pass, Ron shot from the right, won the mark and hit hard for Everson to defend.

Vargas finally hit one: goal by Galo

Rooster came back like a steamroller and wouldn’t let Palmeiras breathe. The defense of Palmeiras made a mistake on the left. Jair stepped forward and, like a striker, crossed Vargas’ head. This time, the Chilean did not hesitate and, even without jumping much, managed to swing the net, at 5min. The same Vargas had another good chance, at 11. But he hit low and Weverton defended slightly — the referee did not notice.

Everson saves the Rooster at 15min

Ron was the great weapon of Palmeiras. Once again, in Weverton’s excellent launch, the shirt 7 received it on the left, after Nathan Silva’s error, and hit a left-foot cross. Everson made a very discreet detour to save the Rooster, in the low kick of the attacker. The deviation was so discreet that the arbitration didn’t even see it.

Veron enters to replace Palmeiras in the game: goal

Gabriel Veron needed a minute on the field to explain to the crowd why he was on the field. The young striker received a good launch from Piquerez and won in the body of Nathan Silva. Calmly, he entered the side of the area and crossed low, slowly, but very precisely for Dudu to complete for the net.

ATHLETIC-MG 1 X 0 PALM TREES

Reason: 2nd game of the Libertadores semifinal

Date: September 28, 2021

Location and time: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte; 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Wilmar Roldán, assisted by Alexander Guzman and Jhon León; all Colombians; VAR: Andres Cunha (URU)

Goals: Vargas (CAM); Dudu (PAL)

Yellow Cards: Nathan Silva (CAM); Marcos Rocha (PAL)

Atlético-MG: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho (Sasha) and Nacho Fernández; Vargas and Hulk. Technician: head

Palm trees: Weverton, Gómez, Luan and Renan; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Felipe Melo, Veiga (Wesley) and Piquerez; Dudu (Zé Rafael) and Ron (Gabriel Veron) Technician: Abel Ferreira