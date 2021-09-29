Pandemic Causes Longest Drop in Life Expectancy in Western Countries Since World War II | Society

More information

In 2019, a Spanish woman lived an average of 86 years and six months. In 2020, there was a decrease of a year and a half. The drop is even greater in the United States (one year and eight months) and similar to Lithuania (15 months). These are some of the 29 countries whose life expectancy fall due to the coronavirus was analyzed by Oxford University in a study published on Monday. The main conclusion is catastrophic: the health crisis has led to the biggest contraction in life expectancy in Western countries since World War II. Spain is among the most affected in this index. It is the second country in which women lost more months of life and fifth among men.

Notice to readers: EL PAÍS keeps essential information about the coronavirus open during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, click here to subscribe.

The study Quantification of the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic through loss of life expectancy: a population study from 29 countries compares data from the United States, Chile and most European countries. It analyzes the life expectancy of each country, that is, the average age of all people who died in a given period. In this case, throughout 2020, the year the pandemic began. “The fact that our results demonstrate such a large impact directly attributable to the pandemic shows how devastating covid-19 has been for many countries,” Ridhi Kashyap, co-author of the study published in Journal of Epidemiology. “The magnitude of losses observed in 2020 has not been seen since World War II in many Western European countries, such as Spain, England and Wales, Italy, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Portugal, with data available for the 20th century”, explains the Oxford University study.

Among the countries analyzed, the ones who suffer most from the pandemic in terms of life expectancy are the United States. Among men, this rate dropped in 2020 to 74 and a half years (two years and three months less than in 2019) and among women, to 80 years (one year and eight months less). Precisely the United States —whose life expectancy is among the lowest of the 29 analyzed— is the country that has registered the most deaths since the beginning of the pandemic (almost 700,000).

In the United States, the drop in life expectancy was much more pronounced among men than among women, about seven months. This pattern is repeated, although not as pronounced, in most countries analyzed. Several studies have shown that men are more sensitive to the worst consequences of the virus. One of the exceptions is Spain, where the Oxford University analysis shows that life expectancy has dropped slightly more for women than for men.

Thus, after the United States, the country in which women’s life expectancy declined the most was Spain (from 86 and a half in 2019 to 85 in 2020), followed by Lithuania and Bulgaria. Among men, Spain is the fifth most affected, with a drop of a year and a half (from 81 years in 2019 to just over 79 and seven months in 2020), surpassed by the United States, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Poland.

The fall in life expectancy in Spain, reduced to the levels of 2012, is the largest recorded in the historical series of the National Institute of Statistics, which begins in 1975, a set of data that grew more and more almost continuously until 2020.

Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAÍS for 30 days for 1 US$ Click here

Spain, at the forefront of the drop in the index among women

Despite these data, Spain is the country with the highest life expectancy among women among the 29 analyzed by Oxford University. However, the lead suffered during the pandemic: in 2019 the Spanish were 11 months ahead of the Swiss, but the gap was reduced to just two weeks. Among men, however, Spain falls to seventh place, surpassed by Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. In 2019 it was in sixth place. Worldwide, according to Our World in Data figures in 2019, Spain is one of the countries with the highest life expectancy in the world, surpassed only by Monaco, San Marino, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Cayman Islands, Switzerland , Andorra and Singapore.

This Oxford University analysis is limited to understanding the effect of the pandemic on life expectancy worldwide. It does not include data from Brazil, the second most affected country by the coronavirus (about 600,000 deaths), nor from India (450,000), the third. In total, according to Johns Hopkins University, 4.7 million people have died from covid-19 since the crisis began. In Spain, more than 86,000 people died from coronaviruses, according to the Ministry of Health — that calculation does not include thousands of deaths without a diagnostic test at the onset of the pandemic.

It is possible that life expectancy will continue to deteriorate worldwide once the 2021 data are known. Although vaccines have substantially improved the situation (especially in rich countries, with greater vaccination coverage), this year there was much more deaths (2.88 million) than in 2020 (1.88).

Diego Ramiro, director of the Institute of Economics, Geography and Demography of the Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), believes that while many people died of coronaviruses in Spain throughout 2021, the blow to life expectancy will not be as severe as in 2020. He believes that “normal” is that life expectancy will soon return to 2019 levels, but “this will depend on the side effects that covid-19 leaves, which could lead to a slower increase in life expectancy of life”. “Spain suffered the worst part of the pandemic in early 2020, during the first wave. That’s why life expectancy has dropped so much. Countries that suffered more in the second half of 2020 or early 2021, and with greater rejection of vaccines, can still register significant declines”, adds Ramiro.

age differences

The Oxford University study doesn’t just differentiate by sex. It also estimates how mortality in each age group affected the variation in life expectancy in each country. The virus was more lethal, especially in those over 80 years of age. In Spain, considering the year and six months of reduction in women’s life expectancy, regardless of age, one year corresponds to mortality in the group of over 80, more than five months for the 60 to 80 age group and about one month for those under 60.

Among men, the fall of one year and five months is more evenly distributed among the elderly: eight months for people over 80 years old, another eight months for people between 60 and 80 years old and one month for those under 60 years old.

These data are not substantially different in the rest of the European countries, but the difference in relation to the United States is impressive. Among men, life expectancy —which fell by one year and eight months— was worse due to mortality among those under 60 (one year) than among those over 80 (six months).

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.