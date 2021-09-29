‘Paraguayan Horse”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/”no bi’ and more: Atlético gets fucked after elimination – Lance

The team led by Cuca was in a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras and was eliminated in the Libertadores semifinal. Memes with striker Hulk, the team’s main highlight, and games with Atlético’s failure in competitions were successful among fans. Check it out in the gallery! Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries

Libertadores da América: memes with Atlético-MG boom on social networks after falling to Palmeiras Throw! Galleries