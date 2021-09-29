Parents of the Cravinhos brothers: what do Nadja and Astrogildo say about Suzane von Richthofen? What did they do before and during the trial? Look

The movies “the girl who killed her parents” and “the boy who killed my parents” shed light on other characters who also suffered a lot from the murders of Suzane von Richthofen’s parents. In addition to the brother of the perpetrator of the crime, Andreas, the parents of the Cravinhos brothers, Nadja and Astrogildo, also draw public attention. In real life, Astrogildo caused controversy by going to the religious ceremony in honor of Manfred and Marísia. According to Daniel’s father, the idea was to show solidarity with Andreas, but Astrogildo’s presence was not well received by the victims’ relatives. Once, he gave an emotional statement on the day of the children’s judgment, both of which pleaded for their children to be judged for what they did, but they never failed to support them as parents.

Astrogildo was a notary. Nadja ran the family home. The trial of the case took place in 2006. In her testimony, Ms. Nadja moved everyone. He said that the children should be tried, but for what they did, blaming Suzane for the idea of ​​the crime. “A woman gets everything from a man. It can lead him to glory or disgrace. That’s what Suzane did to my son. Manipulating, coercing, using his feelings for as long as they lived,” she said. Throughout the testimony, mother and children cried a lot.

Nadja, who spoke for just over an hour, said that Suzane was subtle about her will. “Daniel, very docile, never failed to respond to her wishes,” he commented. She said she forgave Suzane and her two children. He also commented that it took him almost a month to get to see Daniel and Cristian after the arrests. “[Daniel estava] with white hair and a look of great suffering,” he added. “As a mother, I saw that I was at risk of losing him,” recalled Nadja, stressing that Daniel attempted suicide in jail, but was stopped by two cellmates.

Suzane

In the testimony, Ms. Nadja also said that Suzane made Daniel move away from model airplanes because she asked him to stay with her on weekends. She said that her son had a bright future and that he didn’t need Suzane.

One of the most emotional moments was when Nadja asked the judge to hug her children. The magistrate consented, and the three embraced. “These are not exactly lies, but distortions, because she (Nadja) sees the facts as a mother,” said Suzane’s lawyer, Mário Sérgio de Oliveira.

Suzane Von Richthofen (L) and actress Carla Diaz (D) Reproduction/TV Newspaper

Testimony of the mother changes version of Cristian

Dona Nadja’s testimony also made Cristian change the version of what happened the night of the crime. Previously, Daniel’s brother had said that, despite having appeared at the scene of the crime, when attacking Marísia, he supposedly had not had the courage “becoming paralyzed” and forcing Daniel to kill the couple on his own.

After his mother’s testimony, however, he asked to speak again. In the new statement, he confessed that, yes, he was the one who beat Marísia, while Daniel attacked Manfred. According to Cristian, he tried to dissuade Daniel from the idea, but he couldn’t convince his brother that he was in love with Suzane.

Suzane von Richthofen, Andreas, Marísia and Manfred Playback / Internet

Cristian’s new testimony had to be interrupted because his Astrogildo invaded the plenary to hug his son. The two cried a lot, holding each other.