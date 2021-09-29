Paulo Guedes studies lowering import tariffs despite obstacles in Mercosur – 09/28/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has already called on the legal counsel of the Ministry of Economy to study how to lower import tariffs. He has an obstacle ahead: Mercosur, whose member countries must unanimously agree with the measure.

UNDER PRESSURE

Guedes has intensified pressure on Argentina in recent days, which has exercised veto power for the reduction. The minister intends to find a legal formula that allows for the low even with the neighboring country voting against it.

STRAIGHT LINE

The reduction would be 10%, and linear, for all sectors.

STRAIGHT LINE 2

The minister has repeated that greater openness in the country is needed to control inflation. The other measures, he says, have already been taken: the government’s fiscal control, reducing expenses. And the independence of the Central Bank, which is now freer to carry out monetary policy, raising interest rates and curbing an explosion in prices in the economy.

RECORD

Inflation under Jair Bolsonaro’s government is one of the highest in decades: 10% over 12 months.

FAMOUS ON NETWORKS

with BRUNO B. SOAGGI, BIANKA VIEIRA and VICTORIA AZEVEDO