Payment to access vaccination point generates complaints in Caxias do Sul | Portal Leouve

Today (28), the application of vaccines began at the Main Integration Station (EPI) Immigrant, where the first dose for people aged 18 to 40 and the second dose of Pfizer are available. Nearby residents sought to go to the site for the application, but felt uncomfortable in paying the R$4.75 to access the vaccination point.

Daniel Gomes (44), a resident of the Petrópolis neighborhood, reported to the Portal Leouve report that he sought the EPI due to the proximity of his house, but refused to pay the price of the ticket to have access. The attendant Tais Duarte Minetto (22), who works in an ice cream shop next to the place, paid the amount and managed to take the first dose of the vaccine. “I think this is very unfair. I am a person who does not have the money to pay and I had to find a way to pay to be able to get the vaccine,” said Tais.

The offer of vaccine in EPIs is part of the strategy to expand the population’s access to the vaccine, but the decision ended up causing several complaints from people who did not want to pay for access to the EPI, where the vaccine point is located.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) commented on what happened and clarifies that the vaccination point at the Main Integration Station is intended to serve the population that uses urban public transport.

For those who do not use buses, SMS maintains the same vaccination points previously offered, so that the community does not remain unattended. The partner points strategy aims to expand the supply of vaccination sites for the population.

Councilor Alexandre Bortoluz (PP), was present at the site demanding positions from the Health Department on the case.