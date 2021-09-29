Pelé posted a video of exercise with a ball in hospital: “Warming up to return to the lawns” | soccer

A new video published on Tuesday shows Pelé exercising with a ball next to his physiotherapist at Albert Einstein Hospital, where he is hospitalized recovering from surgery to remove a colon tumor. In the caption, he wrote:

– The physiotherapist Kamila is helping me warm up to return to the lawns. No matter the size of the challenge. The secret is to celebrate each small victory along the way – wrote Pelé’s daughter.

On Monday, his daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted an image of Pelé with dyed hair. Last Friday, Kely showed his father playing cards. On Thursday, Pelé thanked the Albert Einstein Hospital nurses who have been helping him in his recovery. In a post on social media, the King of Football praised two nurses, Alessandro and Leandro:

– The human being is amazing. There are professions that demand the daily exercise of solidarity, love of neighbor and kindness. Many thanks to nurses Alessandro and Leandro, who look after me every day. Together we are an invincible team! – wrote the King.

1 of 1 Pelé posted ball exercise video — Photo: Reproduction Pelé posted an exercise video with a ball — Photo: Reproduction

On Wednesday, his daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted a video of the King singing a song by Santos. The day before, on Tuesday, the former player had posted a video exercising on an exercise bike. In the post, he showed good humor:

– Friends, I send this video that my wife made today, to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day. Cycling like that, I’ll be back to Santos soon, don’t you think?

Every day, Pelé and his family are posting images that show recovery. Kely last week posted a photo of his father in the hospital watching the Brazilian women’s team’s friendly against Argentina.

In the photo posted by Kely, Pelé watches Marta, wearing the number 10 of the Seleção, during the duel with Argentina. The Queen scored a beautiful free kick in the first half of the friendly. Last Sunday, Pelé appeared in a wheelchair with his fists clenched. In the text, he celebrated:

– As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of each better day. A good mood is the best medicine and I have plenty of that. It couldn’t be different. I have received so much affection that my heart is full of gratitude. Thanks to all the amazing staff at Albert Einstein Hospital!

The King of Football was hospitalized on August 31st. On September 4, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, and was in the ICU.