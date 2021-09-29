Pelé’s daughter indicates her father’s possible departure from the hospital: ‘He’s stronger’

Kelly Nascimento, Pele’s daughter, published on social networks that the King of Football is about to be discharged from the Albert Einstein Hospital, where he underwent surgery for removal of a colon tumor.

On his Instagram profile, Kely posted a photo of Pelé’s side, and announced his return to the United States, where he currently lives.

– Now that he is stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating at home, I’m going back to my little house too – he wrote.

Yesterday, she had already published an image of the eternal shirt 10 with dyed hair. In the caption, he wrote: ‘to look better and then get out of here’.

In recent weeks, Rei Pelé has evolved in the clinical picture. top idol of Santos, the three-time champion of the Brazilian national team sang the club anthem in a video posted by the daughter and also appeared playing cards. In another publication, Pelé thanked Albert Einstein’s staff and nurses for their support.

– The human being is amazing. There are professions that demand the daily exercise of solidarity, love of neighbor and kindness. Many thanks to nurses Alessandro and Leandro, who look after me every day. Together we are an invincible team! – declared Pele.

KING PELÉ’S HEALTH STATUS

Pelé was admitted to the hospital on 07/31 to undergo periodic exams that would have been postponed due to the preventions against Covid-19, as he disclosed on the social network. And the expectation was that Pelé would have the proper medical follow-up for the battery of exams. He even joked with the situation on Instagram: “I don’t play on Sunday”.

Pelé has been suffering from health problems after hip surgery, which has made it difficult to move around, since 2018. In a recently recorded Netflix documentary, the King always appears with a wheelchair. The world football idol, who will turn 81 on October 23, also performed surgery to remove a kidney stone in 2019.

Almost a month after entering the Albert Einstein Hospital, Pelé presents a stable and evolving clinical condition.

