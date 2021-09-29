Pelvic varices, which affect the female population, can be treated

“A woman has disabling pain in the pelvis, [especialmente] at the end of the day, with worsening of the menstrual period. She also has pain at the end of the relationship [sexual]”, this is how vascular surgeon Walter Campos Júnior describes the clinical symptoms of people with pelvic varicose veins.

The disease is characterized by dilated veins in the region close to the ovary and uterus. The doctor points out that chronic pelvic pain affects three out of ten women. The disease stems from a difficulty in the blood from the pelvic veins returning to the heart.

“These branches drain into the internal iliac vein or into the left renal vein and right vena cava. The reflux of blood in the veins, flow inversion due to valve problems, can cause pelvic varices”, explains Campos Júnior, president of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery in São Paulo (SBACV-SP).

The doctor explains that another possible reason for the disease – which cannot be prevented – is the compression of the veins that receive this drainage. “The diagnosis is important because you can have different understandings. You can put the stent, or if it is reflux, a valve problem, you close the vein that has reflux”, he exemplifies. There are hormonal treatment options too.

The disease usually affects young women, aged between 30 and 35 years. “Many times you have problems between couples, because there are women who have no relationship [sexual] and they end up separating,” he says.

After medical evaluation, the diagnosis is made with imaging tests, starting with pelvic or transvaginal ultrasound and moving on to more complex tests, such as MRI, CT and angiography. Varicose veins are not just an aesthetic problem.

Campos Júnior also points out that, among men, varicocele is a problem similar to pelvic varicose veins. In this case, the dilated vessels are in the testicles, causing discomfort, pain and even infertility. The treatment is done with surgery, stent or embolization.