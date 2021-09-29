Pepê and Neném make facial harmonization and frustrate fans; see pictures

The list of famous people who surrender to facial harmonization keeps growing and now it was singers Pepê and Neném’s turn to celebrate the transformation. The pair shared the result on Instagram last Tuesday (9/29) and left netizens frustrated with the result.

“Guys, here’s one of our dreams come true! Made with great affection by an expert in this area. @pepe.official_ and I confessed that we were a little scared, but she calmed us down and everything was wonderful! I almost slept on the stretcher kkkkkk!!”, said Neném in the post.

Afterwards, the artist shared with her followers the before and after her and her sister. Internet users, however, did not understand the change and questioned what the transformation had been. “I don’t understand, what did they do?”, “It took me a long time to notice, they made the jaw more square”, “It’s the same, only the photo is clearer”, they fired.

According to IstoÉ, the professional responsible for the procedure, Giovanna Pavanello, explained that what was done in Pepê was a filling of the jaw, cheekbones and Chinese mustache in order to make the face more marked. In Neném, there was only filling in the jaw and cheekbones. “Preserving the naturalness so that there is no exaggeration”, he said.