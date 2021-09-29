Petrobras (PETR4) to receive $2.08 billion per slice in the Búzios field

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR4) informed this Wednesday (29) that CNOOC Petroleum Brasil has expressed interest in exercising the option to purchase an additional 5% portion of the Transfer of Rights Surplus Production Sharing Contract, the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

According to a relevant fact, the estimated amount to be received by Petrobras in cash at the closing of the operation for the portion of CNOOC, based on the exchange rate of R$ 5.42/US$, totals US$ 2.08 billion. The values ​​will be updated until the closing date of the transaction, he added.

Of this amount, US$ 1.45 billion will be for compensation, “subject to the adjustments provided for in the contract, which considers the same effective date of the Co-participation Agreement of Búzios of 09/01/2021”.

Another US$ 630 million refer to the reimbursement of the signing bonus, referring to the additional participation of CNOOC.

“This purchase option was already provided for in the contract signed with the partners in the auction of the volume in excess of the Búzios field’s Transfer of Rights Agreement, held on 11/06/2019. The company is still awaiting the positioning of CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (CNODC)”, he informed.

Regarding the impact on the production curve, Petrobras stated that it will only start after the closing of the transaction, “no impact on the 2021 production target is expected”.

According to the oil company, the effectiveness of this transaction is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

Manati Field

Additionally, Petrobras informed that on Monday (27) the production of gas in the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin (BA), was stopped.

According to the company, the stoppage occurred due to the occurrence of a leak in the onshore portion of its export pipeline.

“The operation of the pipeline was interrupted and teams were mobilized to repair it, with a return expected by the end of this week,” he said, noting that the causes of the occurrence are being investigated.

In addition, the company stated that there is no risk of gas shortages in the market and keeps the competent bodies informed.

Petrobras is the operator of the Manati field, with a 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Energia SA (45%), GeoPark LTDA (10%) and Petro Rio Coral Exploration Petrolífera LTDA (10%).

The average production of the field in September/21 was 3.1 million m3/day, with 1.1 million m3/day being the Petrobras share.

3R Petroleum notification

Finally, Petrobras sent a notification to 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás informing that the Natural Gas Processing Unit III (UPGN III), located in the industrial asset of Guamaré, will reduce its processing capacity between September 28 and October 11 this year for scheduled maintenance.

During this period, daily gas production from the Sanhaçu field and the Pescada and Arabaiana fields will be limited to 60,000 m³ and 55,000 m³, respectively.

“There is no impact on oil production from the other fields that make up the Macau Hub, which accounted for over 97% of oil production from the respective Hub between January and August 2021,” said 3R Petroleum, in a statement to the market.

