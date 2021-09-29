Peugeot e-208 GT finally arrives in Brazil and part of the R$ 244,990

Peugeot launched this Tuesday (28) the e-208 GT, the electric and sporty version of the compact. Presented for the first time a year ago, and already compared to its main rivals, the model arrives in a single configuration for R$ 244,990, but is only available at two Brazilian dealerships: one in São Paulo and the other in Rio de Janeiro.

Click here and subscribe to Quatro Rodas for only R$ 8.90

The model is equipped with an electric motor with 136 hp of power and 26.5 kgfm of torque, and front wheel drive. With this set, in the FOUR WHEELS tests, he went from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 150 km/h for battery conservation.

According to Peugeot, the 50 kWh battery autonomy is 340 km on a WLTP cycle and an 80% recharge in a 7.4 kWh home charger takes 6 hours. With the dual-voltage charger that comes with the car, the replacement of energy can take up to 14:30 hours. In 100kW ultra-fast public chargers, the promise is that 80% of the charge is done in 30 minutes.

WEG’s domestic charging stations, with 7.4 kW, will be sold at concessionaires. For launch, the station will be delivered free of charge to the first 20 buyers of the e-208 GT.

Continues after advertising

Unique package and exclusives

The e-208 GT arrives in Brazil with a closed equipment package, without any optional equipment. Among the items, there are full LED headlights with automatic high beam, adaptive autopilot, digital instrument panel, license plate reading, panoramic sunroof, induction cell phone charger, lane-stay assistant and on-site key.

Among the differentials of the electric model, which is imported from Slovakia, compared to the 1.6, coming from Argentina, are the more refined finish, with green and blue stitching in several pieces, extensive use of rubberized materials, sports seats with different patterns, lever the exchange with a joystick format and the multimedia center, which has 10 inches (against 7 of the Argentine) and better resolution.

From the outside, the e-208 can be recognized by the grille, with body-colored streaks that seem to expand from the central lion, sporty 17-inch wheels, black frames on wheel boxes, LED flashlights, brand logos. brand with blue background, central portion of rear bumper in glossy black and lower suspension.

There is also exclusivity in the color palette. In addition to the classic shades of black, silver and grey, the electric 208 can also have a body in Faro yellow, Elixir red and Vertigo blue (this one lighter compared to the quasar blue of the 1.6) versions.

Stellantis Electrification

The e-208 GT is the second model of the electric offensive promised by Stellantis to Brazil, which kicked off with the Fiat 500e. In the Peugeot brand, the 208 opens its doors and one more model is already confirmed to arrive in the country this year: the e-Expert commercial van.

Can’t go to the stand to buy, but don’t want to miss the exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and get digital access