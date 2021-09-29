Pfizer asks Anvisa to include the 3rd dose on the Covid-19 vaccine package insert

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received this Tuesday (28) a request from pharmaceutical Pfizer to change the dosage of its vaccine against Covid-19, that is, for the agency to include in the package leaflet the third dose of its vaccine against Covid-19.

The request is intended to approve the use of the third dose of the immunizing agent. Currently, the package insert only provides for applications of two doses of the vaccine.

The company wants the application of a third dose of its immunizing agent to be evaluated in a homologous way, that is, the application of a 3rd dose to everyone who has already received two doses of the immunizing agent for at least 6 months.

The application evaluation period is 30 days, as long as there is no need for further clarification. The request for the use of the 3rd dose of the pharmacist encompasses the age groups above 12 years old.

“Pfizer’s request deals with homologous vaccination, that is, application of a booster dose in volunteers who received the two initial doses of Comirnaty vaccine for at least 6 months. The proposal involves all age groups currently included in the package insert, that is, people aged 12 and over”, says Anvisa.

“The clinical study presented to support the claims of efficacy and safety in the application of a booster dose had the participation of Brazilian volunteers. The clinical protocol was approved by Anvisa on June 18, 2021. In addition to Brazil, volunteers from the United States and South Africa participated in this study”, he continued.

According to the health agency, for there to be change in the package insert of any drug or vaccine, clinical studies must be previously approved by regulatory agencies and follow procedures of Good Clinical Practice.

During the evaluation, Anvisa can also make technical requirements or request adjustments to the laboratory.