Pilar confronts Dolores for lying about Samuel and Luísa

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will get a chance to dock the i’s in the next few chapters of in the times of the emperor. After discovering that Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) is the real lover of Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), the doctor will confront her sister about the lie from eight years ago.

Dissatisfied with learning the truth, the eldest daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont) seeks Dolores at her and Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) house in search of explanations. “Why did you do this to me, Dolores? You lied that Samuel (Michel Gomes had an affair with the countess! Why? And it’s no use denying it!“Screams Pilar.

To his surprise, Tonico’s wife doesn’t even try to deny what she did. “I lied. But it didn’t do any good. You went abroad without even saying goodbye to me“, admits Dolores, without revealing that she was practically forced by what is now her husband to invent slander against Zayla’s fiance (Heslaine Vieira).

Unreconciled, Pilar questions whether the purpose of the lie was to separate her from Samuel so that Eudoro would allow them to see each other again. As she hit the bull’s-eye, Dolores says nothing, embarrassed. “I didn’t know you were so selfish!“, shoots the doctor, making it clear how disappointed she is with her little sister.

