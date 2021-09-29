Pix: Banks will be able to block user resources for 72 hours in case of suspected fraud

BRASILIA – The Central Bank (BC) announced this Tuesday that financial institutions that suspect fraud may block suspicious resources from the receiving user’s account for up to 72 hours. The measure takes effect from November 16th.

According to the BC, this measure will allow the financial institution to make a “more robust” analysis of possible fraud “increasing the probability of recovery of resources by paying users who were victims of some crime”. The institution must notify the user receiving the block.

Another measure announced by the BC is the obligation to notify the infraction, even for transactions in which payer and receiver have an account at the same institution. Currently, notification is optional.

In a note, the BC explained that the mechanism allows institutions to mark a Pix key when there is a well-founded suspicion of fraud. This information can be accessed by any institution participating in Pix.

“This information will be shared with other institutions whenever there is a query to a Pix key, giving more subsidies to the institutions’ fraud prevention mechanisms”, points out the BC.