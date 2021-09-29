Pix: Banks will be able to block user resources for 72 hours in case of suspected fraud

BRASILIA – The Central Bank (BC) announced this Tuesday that financial institutions that suspect fraud may block suspicious resources from the receiving user’s account for up to 72 hours. The measure takes effect from November 16th.

According to the BC, this measure will allow the financial institution to make a “more robust” analysis of possible fraud “increasing the probability of recovery of resources by paying users who were victims of some crime”. The institution must notify the user receiving the block.

Another measure announced by the BC is the obligation to notify the infraction, even for transactions in which payer and receiver have an account at the same institution. Currently, notification is optional.

In a note, the BC explained that the mechanism allows institutions to mark a Pix key when there is a well-founded suspicion of fraud. This information can be accessed by any institution participating in Pix.

“This information will be shared with other institutions whenever there is a query to a Pix key, giving more subsidies to the institutions’ fraud prevention mechanisms”, points out the BC.


New limit of BRL 1 thousand

Pix Changes Photo: REMO CAILLI / REUTERS
Photo: REMO CAILLI / REUTERS

Individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) will have a default limit of R$1,000 for transactions that take place from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. This measure is valid for Pix, but also for TEDs, transfers between accounts of the same bank and debit cards. If desired, the customer can increase this limit.

More time to change limit

New rules for Pix Foto: Agência O Globo
Photo: Agência O Globo

Banks and other financial institutions will have a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours to request an increase in the transaction limit made through the digital channel. Until then, the deadline for increasing the Pix limit varied between one hour and the next business day. The change is also valid for TED, DOC, bank slip, debit card and transfers between accounts of the same bank.

Different limits by time

Changes in Pix Photo: Disclosure
Photo: Disclosure

Customers will be able to set different limits, per transaction, for the day and night periods.

Transfer retention for review

Pix will refund money in cases of fraud Photo: Eduardo Valente / Agência O Globo
Photo: Eduardo Valente / Agência O Globo

Financial institutions will be able to hold transactions for risk analysis for 30 minutes during the day or 60 minutes at night.

Accounts outside the general limit

Pix changes announced by BC Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo
Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo

Financial institutions must allow customers to pre-register accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits. Registration will only take effect after 24 hours.

Identification of suspicious accounts

The pix is ​​in the apps of financial institutions. The user must not click on links that come from text messages Foto: Arte O Globo
Photo: Art O Globo

Banks and financial institutions are now required to mark accounts with evidence of use in fraud in the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT). Institutions will be able to consult this database in order to curb other crimes involving the same suspicious account.

sharing information

Changes in Pix Photo: Agência O Globo
Photo: Agência O Globo

Electronic payment institutions will have to share transaction information suspected of involvement in criminal activities to law enforcement authorities.

Fraud Control

Scammers want access to a future victim's Pix account Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Institutions regulated by BC must have additional fraud controls. The Audit Committee or the Board of Directors must be notified, and the BC must have access to this information.

Performance history

Changes in Pix Photo: Luiza Moraes / Agência O Globo
Photo: Luiza Moraes / Agência O Globo

Institutions must require behavioral and credit history so that companies can anticipate receivables on the same day.

In addition, the Central Bank published a resolution that makes explicit in the Pix regulation that financial institutions will be held responsible for fraud arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms. Institutions must also adopt data protection measures at least equal to those used by the BC.

All of these measures take effect on November 16, Pix’s one-year anniversary and the day the Special Return Mechanism begins to function. The function will allow the return of transacted amounts in case of operational failure or fraud.

More security

The measures announced on Tuesday complement the series of changes that were announced at the end of August to improve the security of the means of payment, such as the limit of R$1,000 for the night period, which takes effect on October 4th.

The resolution published on Tuesday also detailed the rules for these previously announced measures. For example, the user can customize the start time of the night shift in the case of Pix. Before, the information was that the period would be from 8 pm to 6 am.

In addition, customers may adjust their limits through the application or through internet banking with immediate effect to reduce this amount. In the case of an increase, the request must be accepted between 24h and 48h if the user is an individual and between 24h and two days if it is a company, if it is within the parameters established by the BC.

Requests that are above the parameters will be accepted depending on the analysis of each institution, but within the same period.