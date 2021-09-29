PIX will have preventive blocking and fraud notification, says BC

In this photo illustration a Pix logo displayed on a smartphone with a Pix logo in the background on September 27, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo Illustration by Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

From the next 16th, measures to prevent fraud and scams will be part of the universe of the PIX system. As announced by the Central Bank on Tuesday, among the new measures are the preventive blocking of resources in case of suspected fraud and mandatory notifications of rejected transactions. The information is from the G1.

There was also a change in the PIX regulation to make it clear that banks should be held responsible for “frauds arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms”. See the main measures taken:

Precautionary Block: The bank that holds the user’s account may preemptively block resources for up to 72 hours in cases of suspected fraud. The customer must be notified if there is a blockage;

Notice of infringement: notices of infringement will be mandatory. Mechanism aims to allow banks to register a marking in the PIX key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is “founded suspicion of fraud”;

Fraud notification information available: a new functionality will be created that will allow the consultation of information linked to the PIX keys. Thus, fraud notification information will be available to all PIX participants, who will be able to use this information in their processes such as, for example, opening accounts;

Additional mechanisms for data protection: mechanisms adopted by banks must be, at least, equal to the mechanisms implemented by the BC. Banks will also have to define procedures for identifying and handling cases where excessive PIX key queries occur.

“These measures, in the BC’s assessment, create incentives for participants to increasingly improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms,” stated the Central Bank in a note.

Banks will have until 4/10 to implement a limit of BRL 1,000 in the night shift

Last week, the Central Bank approved a resolution establishing that by October 4, institutions must implement measures to curb fraud in the provision of payment services, especially the PIX.

According to the resolution, institutions must limit to a maximum of R$1,000 the provision of payment services for the period from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, including transfers by the PIX. This limit may be changed at the customer’s request, formalized in the electronic service channels.

However, the institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours to make the request. The measures had already been presented by BC president Roberto Campos Neto in August.