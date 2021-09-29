Plane crash lands in Indonesia after child tries to open emergency exit

The Citilink airline flight from Jakarta to Batam, both Indonesian cities, had to make an emergency landing at Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II airport on Monday (27).

The company’s deputy corporate secretary, Diah Suryani, said the action was taken because a child removed the cover on the emergency exit lever.

“Based on the information circulating, we can report that the incident was caused by a child who was in the seat in row 11 of the flight who removed the protective cover on the emergency exit lever outside the supervision of their parents,” he said in a statement. the press.

After the incident, the crew on duty immediately notified the pilot. An emergency landing was then performed to technically check the condition of the aircraft to ensure it was in a safe condition to ensure safety.

Upon landing, the parents of the child in question were interrogated by the flight crew. After that, the plane was declared safe to continue the journey until landing at the main destination in Batam.

“Citilink’s flight operations continue to proceed normally and all passengers on the flight are in good condition,” said Diah.

Meanwhile, the general manager of Angkasa Pura II, Tommy Arisdianto, said some passengers did not want to head to Batam because they felt exhausted.

“If I’m not mistaken, there are four adults and two children who decided not to follow the departure, tomorrow the airline will take care of it,” he said, quoted by Antara agency.