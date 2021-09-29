Plant that will have 20 trucks supplied with natural gas per day is inaugurated in Campo do Azulão | Everyday | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Present at the inauguration, Governor Wilson Lima highlighted advances in the generation of jobs and injection of investments in the state with the work

At the ceremony that marked the start of operations at the Gas Treatment Plant (UTG) in the Azulão field, this Monday (9/27), Governor Wilson Lima stated that exploration in the reserve area, as well as all advances of the Government of Amazonas aimed at the natural gas market, are extremely important for generating jobs and injecting investments in the state. UTG is located in Silves (204 kilometers from the capital).

The inauguration marks the beginning of the transport of natural gas produced in the Azulão field, an operation of the Eneva company. There will be 20 trucks fueled with liquefied natural gas departing daily from Silves towards Boa Vista, capital of Roraima. A total of 120 trucks are involved in the entire logistical operation. They will supply the Jaguatirica 2 thermoelectric plant.

The natural gas from the Azulão field will be transformed into energy to supply more than half of the state of Roraima. It is the first project of this nature in Brazil, placing Amazonas at the forefront of natural gas technology in Brazil. Roraima is isolated for energy, being the last state in the country entirely dependent on local generation.

This operation also generates collection for the State and for the Union. Among royalties and other taxes, the expectation is of more than R$ 720 million in collection for the entire operation period. Since 2019, when the current administration took over the Government of Amazonas, a taxation model was defined and a new and modern regulatory framework – the third best in the country – was sanctioned by Governor Wilson Lima. Without these measures, there was no competitiveness to put the operation into practice.

“When I took over in 2019, I was concerned about calling everyone so that we could unlock them and so that these projects could actually happen. In 15 days I delivered Eneva’s Operating License. Together with Cigás and the Department of Finance, I did the tax construction. And we were able to take all the necessary steps to make this a reality here”, said the governor, recalling that Eneva has also already received a license to install a thermal plant in the Azulão field.

“Today it is a reality. After two and a half years, the project is ready and starts to supply the Jaguatirica thermal plant in Boa Vista, which will be inaugurated in the next few days”, completed Wilson Lima.

Investment

Eneva bought the Azulão field from Petrobras in 2017. The area was discovered in 1999 and declared commercial in 2004. But it is only now coming into operation. Eneva’s operations director, Lino Cançado, recognized the State’s role in this process.

“The investment is not small, it was mentioned a few times that, between what is being done between Amazonas and Roraima, it is an investment of R$ 1.8 billion. And this will cause a huge return for the state, whether in payment of royalties for production, or in state, municipal and even federal taxes that do not come to the state. It will have a much greater return for the state, and in job creation, labor, local development. So I think this is a super winning partnership”, said Lino.

Representing the Legislative power, state deputy Sinésio Campos highlighted the importance of natural gas exploration for the economy of Amazonas. “Do you see these tanks here? All were produced here at the Juruá shipyard and I understand that this generates jobs and income and is generating them here in Silves, Itapiranga. Eneva arrives at the opportune moment, and I was the rapporteur for this matter that broke the gas monopoly”, stressed the deputy, mentioning the approval of the Amazonas Government project that established a new regulatory framework for the sector, highlighting the opening for new investments .

Also present at the ceremony were deputies Abdala Fraxe and Cabo Maciel, in addition to the counselor of the State Audit Court, Josué Neto, and the mayors of Silves, Itapiranga and Itacoatiara, Paulino Grana, Denise Lima and Mário Abrahim, respectively. Also present was the superintendent of the Manaus Free Trade Zone, Algacir Polsin.

Process

The gas produced in the Azulão field will be liquefied at the treatment plant for storage and transported in cryogenic tanks for over 1,000 kilometers to the Jaguatirica II plant, near Boa Vista.

There, the energy generated by natural gas will be connected to the existing electrical transmission network. According to Eneva, the delivery commitment is 117 MW, enough to meet 70% of Roraima’s consumption.

According to the company, the arrival of energy powered by natural gas will reduce up to 99% nitrogen oxide emissions and about 36% CO² emissions. The integrated model is also able to reduce the cost of energy production by almost 40%.

Promising market

Amazonas is the state with the largest onshore natural gas basin in the country. Therefore, the extraction of natural gas in the Amazon basin is promising. Three blocks were acquired by Eneva in the last auction of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in 2020, expanding prospecting to find more gas in the eastern region of Amazonas. Studies are ongoing.

regulation mark

The exploration of gas in the Azulão field is another advance by the State Government obtained from the regulatory framework for natural gas – Law No. 5.420, of March 17 this year. The new legal framework was approved by state deputies and is the responsibility of the current administration of the Government of Amazonas.

According to the ranking of the Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers (Abrace), the regulatory framework of Amazonas is the third best in the country in relation to the exploration of the gas market.

In the score established by the association’s Regulatory Ranking, Amazonas is currently only behind Bahia and São Paulo. The ranking is periodically updated.