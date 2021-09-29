“Players arrived drunk” – Indoor Football

Recife, PE, 28 (AFI) – Coach Roberto Fernandes decided to reveal some backstage that culminated in Santa Cruz’s relegation in the Brazilian Championship of Serie C. The coach said he regrets going to the Third National Division and revealed that some players they arrived drunk for training.

“In my case, my heart weighed. The fact that I went back to work in Recife, the chance to rebuild a club like Santa Cruz, the emotional side. If I were rational I wouldn’t take over any Serie C club because it was a matter of days before I got other proposals. I don’t regret taking over Santa Cruz for the club it is. But I regret a thousand percent of having gone to Serie C, with the market in Serie B. It was an absurd career management error”, said the coach to Ne45.

About the players, the coach surprised by revealing that some athletes arrived for the activities drunk, but he praised the vast majority. Roberto Fernandes made it clear that the team did not care.

Roberto Fernandes with the group of players

“Athletes are not bad characters, they are not lazy for the most part. But half a dozen were not committed to the work, they shit on the head of Santa Cruz, they arrived drunk to work some of them. But it was rare, it was little. In a cast of 35 athletes, only three or four who were uncommitted and who left along the way. But not the rest, the rest wanted, they made an effort, but there was no connection”, he added.

EXEMPTED

Roberto Fernandes also said that the club owes two months of salaries, but he showed confidence in the work of president Joaquim Bezerra, whom he exempted from criticism.

“But I don’t have a comma to talk about President Joaquim and the board that was with me. On the contrary, they tried. And Joaquim, I feel sorry for him because he’s a guy who’s giving his life in there and things aren’t moving. It’s impressive,” he concluded.