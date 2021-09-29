Players discover PT’s easter egg in Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

The surprise is bizarre and must have scared anyone who saw it for the first time

Hideo Kojima likes play in your games, hiding easter eggs from other franchises of your own. The promo trailer for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut shows Sam Bridges, the protagonist, hiding in a box like the Metal Gear Snake has always done. This time, Kojima mixed the eccentricities of Death Stranding with the iconic PT

Anyone who played Death Stranding already knows that some oddities are part of the game, from the plot to some specific things that happen. But imagine you, used to looking at Sam’s bathroom in the original version of the game and this time having something, to say the least, bizarre going on inside. It’s a bit disturbing.

The scene is one of the protagonist’s dream sequences. Looking into his bathroom, a somewhat suspicious figure with moves known to those who played Kojima’s “playable teaser” (PT) is there. The view changes to first person and then the jump scare takes place.

Players who encounter the easter egg believe it is PT’s ghost Lisa, even though there is no evidence for it. It’s not hard to imagine, as both games are authored by Hideo Kojima. Metal Gear Solid 5 also has a secret involving PT, perhaps not as terrifying as the one found in Death Stranding.



PT was an exclusive demo for PlayStation 4 and would be the project of a new Silent Hills. Kojima’s departure from Konami caused the cancellation of Silent Hills, which was long-awaited by fans of the franchise, which has been inactive for a long time. Some rumors that have surfaced this year speak of a possible partnership between Konami and Kojima to return with the development of Silent Hills, but nothing confirmed by any party.

Hideo Kojima’s playable teaser inspired several horror games that came later. Even Resident Evil, Silent Hills’ eternal rival since the 1990s, has drunk some of the source from PT Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available for PlayStation 5.

