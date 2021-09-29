Pope: Justified by grace, let us be active in the love of God and neighbor

In his weekly catechesis, Francis spoke of a “difficult but important” topic: that of justification. If justification is the consequence of God’s mercy, let us be merciful to our neighbors.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican City

Pope Francis met this Wednesday morning with thousands of faithful in the Paul VI Room for the General Audience.

After the parenthesis last week to remember his trip to Budapest and Slovakia, in today’s catechesis the Pontiff resumed the cycle on the Letter to the Galatians and commented on a theme that he himself defined as “difficult but important”: that of justification.

“What is justification? We, as sinners, have become righteous. Who made us righteous? This transformation process is the justification. We, before God, are righteous.”

We are certainly sinners, “but on the basis we are righteous”, explained Francis, and who justified us was Jesus Christ.

the goodness of God

Paul insists that justification comes from faith in Christ. In his thought, justification is the consequence of “the mercy of God who offers forgiveness”. “And this is our God, so good! Merciful, patient and full of mercy, which continually offers forgiveness. Continuously.

In fact, through Jesus’ death, God destroyed sin and gave us forgiveness and salvation in a definitive way. Thus justified, sinners are welcomed by God and reconciled to Him.

It is like a return to the original relationship between the Creator and the creature, before the disobedience of sin intervened. Therefore, the justification that God performs allows us to regain the innocence lost with sin. And this happens “by pure grace, not on our merits”. Christ paid for us all through his death and resurrection.

respond to love with love

However, this does not mean that, for Paul, the Mosaic Law is no longer of value; on the contrary. Even for our spiritual life it is essential to observe the commandments, but here too we cannot trust our own strength: the grace of God that we have received in Christ is fundamental. From him we receive that gratuitous love that allows us, in turn, to love in a concrete way.

And not only that: the response of faith requires that we be active in love for God and love for our neighbor. This requires us to collaborate, to combine the grace we have received with our works of mercy.

Francis again cited the style of God, which he summed up in three attitudes: closeness, compassion and tenderness.

“And justification is precisely God’s greatest closeness to us, men and women, God’s greatest compassion for us, men and women, the Father’s greatest tenderness. Justification is this gift of Christ, of Christ’s death and resurrection that makes us free. (…) Allow me the word: we are holy at the base. But later, with our work, we became sinners. But at the base we are saints.”

And the Pope concluded:

“Let us go forward with this confidence: we have all been justified, we are righteous in Christ. We must apply that justice with our works.”

The protection of the Holy Archangels

At the end of the Audience, in his greeting in various languages, the Pope today recalled the liturgical memory of the Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael.

“Let us trust in a special way to the protection of the holy Archangels: Michael, who fights Satan and evil spirits; Gabriel, who brings the good news of the Lord; and Raphael, who heals and accompanies him in the search for good. With your help, may you also be messengers of the grace and mercy of the Lord.”

peace in nigeria

Francisco also made an appeal for peace in Nigeria after last Sunday’s attacks on the villages of Madamai and Abun in the north of the country. “I pray for those who lost their lives, for those who were injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens will always be guaranteed in the country.”