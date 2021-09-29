Porto coach kicks off performance in rout for Liverpool: “Youth team would do more” | Champions League

Even a youth team like the under-19 who drew Liverpool in the Youth League today would do a little more than we did today. I was the one who made a mistake on the team, it was very bad. I have to talk to the president and see if the players listen to the coach or not. — Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach

– The difference in values ​​exists and we equal it when we have a good organization, when there is intensity. I didn’t get the message across and this disaster happened. This disaster, for me, is shameful – completed.

Sérgio lamented the two losses he had for the match. The first was that of Pepe, who was scheduled as a starter, but had physical problems in the warm-up – Fábio Cardoso, who took his place, made his debut for the club. Then, with just 13 minutes of play, Otávio left the field injured.

1 of 1 Taremi scored Porto’s goal of honor in Liverpool’s rout — Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes Taremi scored Porto’s goal of honor in Liverpool’s rout — Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

For the captain, who said he will rethink the squad, Porto suffered “practice goals” in the match.

– Liverpool’s first kick in the 17th minute scored the goal. The goal was more for training, but for relaxation and not for a team that is playing Champions League. We cannot concede goals like that. Against a team like this, so incisive in the game. Losing balls in prohibited zones. It was very bad. I want to take this responsibility. We have a lot to rethink if the players are willing to deal with the coach they have.

