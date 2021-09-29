Porto coach kicks off performance in rout for Liverpool: “Youth team would do more” | Champions League

Even a youth team like the under-19 who drew Liverpool in the Youth League today would do a little more than we did today. I was the one who made a mistake on the team, it was very bad. I have to talk to the president and see if the players listen to the coach or not.
— Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach
– The difference in values exists and we equal it when we have a good organization, when there is intensity. I didn’t get the message across and this disaster happened. This disaster, for me, is shameful – completed.
Sérgio lamented the two losses he had for the match. The first was that of Pepe, who was scheduled as a starter, but had physical problems in the warm-up – Fábio Cardoso, who took his place, made his debut for the club. Then, with just 13 minutes of play, Otávio left the field injured.
Taremi scored Porto’s goal of honor in Liverpool’s rout — Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
For the captain, who said he will rethink the squad, Porto suffered “practice goals” in the match.
– Liverpool’s first kick in the 17th minute scored the goal. The goal was more for training, but for relaxation and not for a team that is playing Champions League. We cannot concede goals like that. Against a team like this, so incisive in the game. Losing balls in prohibited zones. It was very bad. I want to take this responsibility. We have a lot to rethink if the players are willing to deal with the coach they have.
Porto, who had drawn away from home in their debut against Atletico Madrid, are in third place in Group B of the Champions League. The next appointment for the continental competition will take place on October 19, again at Estádio do Dragão, against Milan, who played in the key.