Possible Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro prices and color names leak

expected to be officially announced next October, unofficial information about the new smartphones of Google Pixel 6 and ​​Pixel 6 Pro keep popping up on the internet. This time, the 9to5Google website points out the possible prices and color options for cell phones, until then, not officially revealed by the device manufacturer.





28 Sep



28 Sep

According to the information, the model Pixel 6 should have a suggested retail price of €649.00 – Something around R$4,100.00 in direct conversion and without Brazilian taxes. Already the Pro version of the smartphone can cost €899.00 (about R$5,700.00). For comparison, the Pixel 5 started at €629 in Europe, meaning that despite many improvements over last year’s high-mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6 series can cost as little as €20 more.





The font even exposed some of the names of the colors that we’ll see at the launch of the Pixel 6 series. So far, five different options have been released between the two models – red, green, black, silver and gold – but the Google phones are known for having different names for their colors. Also according to the source, the black and green colors seen in Pixel 6 are referred to in the retail system as “carbon” and “mist”, respectively. It’s not clear if these are the official Google names or if other nomenclatures are yet to come.



