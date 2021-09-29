Powell is “dangerous to run the Fed,” says Democratic senator, who will vote against reappointment

(Shutterstock)

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), one of the most senior members of the Democratic wing of the party in the US Congress, has announced that she will not support a possible reappointment of Jerome Powell to chair the Federal Reserve. for another four years, starting in early 2022.

“Powell is dangerous to run the Federal Reserve and I will vote against his reappointment,” the senator said unexpectedly, as she had never clearly stated her assessment of Powell’s chances of continuing in office if appointed by President Joe Biden before. “An eventual reappointment of Powell, a Republican, to chair the Fed is a gamble not worth the risk. We have so many good candidates for the position.”

Warren’s statements can be taken as an early signal from progressive Democrats that they will move into public speaking to heighten pressure on President Biden to appoint a new Federal Reserve chairman.

The strongest candidate to lead the Fed if Powell is not retained is Director Lael Brainard, who is in favor of ending the financial deregulations adopted by Jerome Powell.

