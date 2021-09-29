Pregnant, Andressa Urach broke up because she can’t stand any more abusive relationship | Fabia Oliveira



Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes – Reproduction

Published 09/29/2021

This column of just six readers found out a little bit about the backstage of the split between Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes. Pregnant with her first child with the businessman, the model publicly announced the end of her marriage, which lasted less than a year, but without giving too many details. According to close friends of the now ex-couple, Andressa had been fighting a battle to find a happy medium and be able to keep their relationship going. After her toxic relationship with the Universal Church, which resulted in a lawsuit currently in court, she began to get involved with Thiago, who is very religious. Little did she know that she was getting out of a troubled relationship with the church to start one in her own home.

In the beginning, like any relationship, it was all flowers. But as time went on, Thiago began to dislike the fact that Andressa went back to working as a model, after all, without the money she donated to the church, she needed to pay the bills somehow. It was then that small details like doing the nails and the way to dress started to bother the boy. Those who know the ex-couple up close guarantee that Thiago’s wish was that Andressa had a ‘modest and homely’ standard of living, although when he started dating he already knew that she had left the church and was resuming her career as a model.

Despite always showing herself to be very obedient to her husband’s wishes and wishes, even sharing on social networks that she was ‘submissive’ to her partner, Andressa began to be unhappy with Thiago’s demands and, with the pregnancy, tolerated the abusive postures of the time husband got even more difficult. It was then that she decided to put an end to the relationship and Thiago left home. People close to them do not believe that the two can get back together, as Andressa, who is waiting for little Leon, has shown herself to be quite exhausted from the situation she has been facing at home. The relationship with Thiago was as if she had never got rid of the abusive relationship she said she had with the church.