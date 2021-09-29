President of Ceará expresses indignation at the postponement of the match against Bahia

The positive decision of the Serie A technical council for the public to return to the stadiums this weekend, in the 23rd round games, did not please all 19 participants at the meeting — Flamengo did not participate. Ceará did not like the postponement of the match they would play against Bahia, on Saturday, 2, at Fonte Nova.

The decision was made by the fact that the Government of Bahia vetoed the presence of public in the state’s stadiums at this time. As the Esquadrão would be in charge of the game and did not give up playing without an audience, the council decided to postpone the game.

In conversation with the Sports THE PEOPLE, the club president, Robinson de Castro, said that at the end of the meeting he registered his indignation with the decision, but he did not have the support of any of the other 18 clubs present to reverse the situation.

“I showed my indignation, but I didn’t have the solidarity of the other clubs, that’s the truth. Then they keep talking about (creating a) league. And that could get even worse, if they postpone the game against Inter,” said Robinson. About the league, the president of Grandpa referred to an attempt to unite the Serie A clubs to manage the competition, as happens in several countries in Europe.

The official also referred to the possibility that the match next Wednesday, 6th, against Internacional-RS – which is scheduled to receive the public at Castelão -, would also not occur because athlete Edenílson, from Colorado, was summoned by the Brazilian team to the competition for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. “It would be absurd with Ceará”, says Robinson.

It is worth remembering that Ceará already has a game late, against Palmeiras, for the 19th round. With the postponement of the game against Bahia, there will be two matches to play later, which will tighten the schedule of the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship for Grandpa.

The CBF did not indicate any new date for Alvinegro’s management as possible or probable for the performance of the game against Bahia, nor did it confirm whether it will maintain or postpone the game against Internacional. For the Saturday match at Fonte Nova, for example, Ceará already had all the logistics in place (tickets and hotel reservations).

In the technical council, the option was proposed to Bahia that, while the government of Bahia does not allow the return of the public, whoever faced the Squadron as principal would also not receive a public, but there was no consensus.

Bahia’s next game will be against Palmeiras, probably on October 13th, and until then, the government will have to manifest itself again on the matter. It was defined, however, that if the ban continues, the squad will play this match at home without fans and then there will be another meeting with the clubs in the CBF.

