President of Ceará is outraged with postponement of the game in Serie A: ‘it was selfish’ – Play

The meeting of the Technical Council of Serie A clubs, held this Tuesday (28), which defined the return of the public to the Brazilian Championship games, left the direction of the Ceará dissatisfied. In an interview with the program Cool, at greenback, O president Robinson de Castro showed discontent with the postponement of the Bahia x Ceará match, which would be on Saturday, since the Bahian team will not be able to play with public by decision of the state government.

Robinson de Castro president of Ceara I was outraged at the meeting. I was always supportive of everyone and they postponed the game between Ceará and Bahia. It was selfishness. This ended up harming Ceará. The game against Palmeiras has already been postponed, and the games against Inter and Atlético can be postponed as well. We were always active for the return of the public, articulating with the State Government and Federation, but no one was solidary with Ceará.

The president alvinegro showed concern with another game postponed, which could reach four, since a game of the 1st round with Palmeiras is still without a date, and the following matches, against Internacional (6/10) and Atlético-MG (9/ 10) can also change the date for having transferred players to the Brazilian team. Thus, the club would be 19 days without taking the field for Serie A, with the games accumulated in the final stretch of the event.

“Ceará was the most damaged of all. With this game put forward, and if they postpone the games with Inter and Atlético because of the calls, they will be four games postponed in total, with two weeks to play and strangling our schedule. in a marathon of games that we would not imagine entering,” he said.

Request

Then, Robinson said that he made a request to the director of competitions at CBF, Manoel Flores, so that the games against Inter and Atlético/MG would not be postponed.

“I made an appeal for the games not to be postponed. The presidents of Inter and Atlético were silent and I appealed to Manoel Flores, so that there would be no postponement of these games. It will be an incalculable loss for Ceará if that happens. This is even the case. of the Ceará Federation of Football to intervene and defend the interest of a member”.