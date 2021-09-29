President of Inter confirms the return of the public in Serie A this weekend

After a meeting of the Technical Congress, the Serie A clubs decided to retake the public in Serie A games this weekend, revealed the president of Inter, Alessandro Barcellos. The exceptions will be the games between Bahia and Ceará and Santos and Fluminense, two locations that still do not have state approval. In the case of the state of São Paulo, the authorization takes effect from Monday. CBF will accommodate duels in the calendar later on.

In an interview with the program Repórter Esportivo, on Rádio Guaíba, this Tuesday, the Colorado president celebrated the decision, but guaranteed that it took place with a lot of debate between the clubs in search of a single position – unlike previous moments forced by Flamengo.

“The decision was for the progressive release of the public. In some states a little more, in others a little less. In this scenario, with the difficulty established due to the numbers in Bahia, there is still no release there. It is important to say that most clubs were in solidarity with Bahia and thus found a way out for the Bahian club itself. They agreed and accepted the release. Bahia has away games and the state government planned to reassess this situation there on the 11th”, he explained.

The weekend game between Atlético Mineiro and Inter, at Mineirão, will have a public in the stands. “Inter and Atlético Mineiro will be our first game with fans. As each state will define the number of fans. Each place with its protocol. It was up to the states to regulate their rules. We will have differences in authorizations”, pointed out the director.

According to Barcellos, Inter has been preparing since August for this resumption and will respect all sanitary protocols to preserve safety. “Colorado fans can with the conditions: members up to date and with two doses of vaccine to go to the game. Inter is prepared for various scenarios. We’ve already thought about several possibilities and grades. This is being discussed between the State government and the Federation. We are betting that we will have an increase in the current authorization, which is 2,500, for something that follows the evolution of other locations”, he assessed.



